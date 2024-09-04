Dell unveils range of new AI PCs — XPS 13, Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 all pack a punch thanks to new Intel and Snapdragon chips

Dell has unveiled a range of new AI PCs, including the XPS 13, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, along with the Inspiron 14 and the Latitude 5455, featuring new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors.

The company first announced the series in May 2024, with all of the new devices are available to customers around the world now. Microsoft recently took the wraps of its AI PCs strategy, which includes adding a new Copilot AI button to laptops to help summon AI-powered digital assistants.

Despite some first impressions suggesting that AI PCs aren't all that exciting right now, every new technology has to take first steps, and manufactures like Dell getting on board can only boost the growing segment of Windows laptops.

Dell XPS 13

Starting with the Dell XPS 13, the company has added a new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors to ensure that the thin and light laptop has the power to match up with other AI PCs as well as the MacBook Pro. Intel has built in a dedicated NPU capable of up to 48 TOPS, ensuring access to top-end AI features.

Dell has also given the XPS 13 an OLED tandem display, which helps the laptop reach higher brightness while using less battery than its rivals, with the company saying there is a staggering 26 hours of usage on offer.

The XPS 13 is on sale now, starting at $1,399.99 for the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Snap-dragon, crackle, and pop

(Image credit: Dell)

Arguably more exciting is the introduction of two new Dell laptops powered by Snapdragon hardware instead of Intel.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Inspiron 14, which starts at $899, offers Snapdragon X Plus 8-core and 10-core options, alongside an integrated GPU and NPU delivering 45 TOPS for AI workloads. Running Windows 11 Pro, it also boasts a 14-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB SSD, all of which are thoroughly modern.

The final laptop that Dell plans to release is the Latitude 5455, which sadly does not yet have pricing details. It's designed for maximum portability, for students and other professionals moving from place to place to work, and includes Snapdragon X Plus 8-core and 10-core options. Dell says the Latitude 5455 can also hit 27 hours of usage.

Of course, Dell has a fair amount of competition for the best laptop and best business laptop crown, namely from the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, the Acer Travelmate P4, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop.