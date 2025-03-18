HP follows Dell by simplifying almost its entire PC range across laptops and desktops, just in time for AI

published

HP wants to make its AI laptop names more informative

HP rebranding
(Image credit: HP)
  • HP has debuted a number of new AI laptops at Amplify 2025
  • The company has followed Dell’s lead with AI-driven rebranding across its laptop lineup
  • 800 and 600 series become EliteBook 8 and 6, while 400 series is now ProBook 4

HP has launched a range of new AI laptops at its Amplify 2025 event with a host of new brand names.

The company's 800 Series is now EliteBook 8, and the 600 Series is now EliteBook 6 (both systems come in 13, 14, and 16-inch sizes).

The 400 Series is now ProBook 4 (in 14 and 16-inch sizes). ZBook Firefly is now the ZBook 8 G1i (Intel) and G1a (AMD), ZBook Power is now the ZBook X G1i, Elite Mini/SFF/Tower is now EliteDesk and Elite AiO is now EliteStudio. Clear?

Easy to understand

At the start of the year, Dell decided that the arrival of the AI era meant it was time for a fresh start, and in debuting a new Pro range of laptops, it waved goodbye to the beloved Latitude brand, which was first introduced back in 1994.

The ax swinging didn’t end there, though. The company also debuted a new Pro Max mobile workstation family, which replaced the 32-year-old Precision brand. Intel, which finally has a new CEO, has also been playing the name game recently to try to make things clearer for customers.

While HP’s rebranding isn’t anywhere near as major as Dell’s (it’s also worth noting that more people will be familiar with Dell’s Latitude and Precision brands than any of HP’s brands), it’s still another big change for consumers to get their heads around. At least it’s straightforward enough.

If you want an EliteBook 8 G1 Series laptop, you can differentiate between the models by size (13, 14, 16), processor (G1i for Intel or G1a for AMD), and Next Gen and regular AI models (which offer different TOPS). Once you know what’s what, you can quickly spot the difference between the HP EliteBook 8 G1a 13” Next Gen AI PC and the HP EliteBook 8 G1i 16” AI PC.

Is the rebranding totally necessary? That’s a matter of debate.

“We take a very conventional and pragmatic approach," Tom Butler, Executive Director of Commercial Portfolio and Product Management at Lenovo, recently told NoteBookCheck.

"There is a series name for our ThinkPad products, like T series, L series or E series, with screen sizes in the product name for clarity - T14, T16 and so on. In order to keep it logical and help people keep track, we also put a generational name after. At the moment, we are not making any changes in our direction. Lenovo has solid brand equity, as do our sub-brands like ThinkPad, ThinkBook or Lenovo Yoga for consumers.”

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

