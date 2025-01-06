Dell eliminates 32-year old Precision brand as it debuts Pro Max mobile workstation family

Much loved Dell Precision product line makes way for a more straightforward moniker

16 and 14-inch versions, both powered by Intel and Nvidia, available at launch

Dell says extra Base, Plus and Premium tiers to appear over time

Dell first introduced its Precision mobile workstation brand back in 1997, with the aim of catering to professionals needing high-performance computing in a portable form. Designed for tasks like 3D rendering, engineering simulations, and video editing, the Precision series quickly became a popular choice among creatives and professionals requiring portable workstations for complex workloads.

Dell is now overhauling many of its product lines, retiring longstanding and recognizable brands like Precision and Latitude in favor of a simplified naming system.

This includes the Precision line, which is being replaced by the Dell Pro Max, while the Latitude name has been replaced by Dell Pro.

Dell Pro Max takes a bow

The first models in the new mobile workstation series are the Dell Pro Max 14 and Pro Max 16, designed for intensive workloads and multitasking. Both feature a redesigned 16:10 aspect ratio, a larger click-pad, and options for up to a QHD+ display with an 8MP IR camera, improving usability for video conferencing and creative tasks.

The Pro Max 14, weighing from 4.04lbs (1.83kg), can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, Nvidia RTX 500-class graphics, 6400MT/s memory, and 2TB of storage. It includes a 72Whr 4-cell battery and supports up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and single-cable docking for streamlined connectivity.

The larger Pro Max 16 also runs on Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and 6400MT/s memory but steps things up with Nvidia RTX 2000-series graphic. It supports up to 4TB of storage and includes a 96Whr 6-cell battery for longer usage between charges. It has a starting weight of 4.86lbs (2.20kg).

Further details on pricing, availability, and additional models in the Pro Max range are expected to be announced in due course.

Dell also plans to expand the lineup over time with Base, Plus, and Premium configurations (as it is doing with the Pro line) to offer a range of performance options for different needs.