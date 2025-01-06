Say goodbye to Dell Latitude as company embraces AI era for business laptops with new simplified "Pro" name

Dell unveils new "Pro" laptop range to replace Latitude brand

Base, Plus and Premium tiers all available at launch

All models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

Dell is launching a new range of AI-powered business laptops as it retires the iconic Latitude brand.

First introduced in 1994, Latitude is being replaced by a more straightforward 'Dell Pro' name. Launching in March 2025, the new models with sport a redesigned, modern design and come in Base, Plus, and Premium tiers.

The base Dell Pro 14 has a plastic chassis in Solid Magnetite or Platinum Silver with a 14-inch FHD+ display offering touch and non-touch options, up to 400 nits brightness, and ComfortView Plus for reduced blue light. It supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory, 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 13th or 14th Gen Intel Core processors, including Ultra Series 2 models arriving in March.

New Dell Pro laptops

Weighing 2.39 kg (1.36 lbs), the base Dell Pro 14 offers a variety of ports, including 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0, 1x USB Type-C with Power Delivery 3.1 and DisplayPort 2.0, a 4.5mm barrel power delivery port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one with PowerShare), 1x HDMI 2.1, and 1x RJ-45 (1 Gigabit).

Modular USB-C ports improve durability and repairability, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4. Additional features include a Copilot button and an FHD IR camera with a manual shutter for privacy.

The Dell Pro 16 offers a larger 16-inch display with a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio of 89.2% versus 87.8%. It is also obviously heavier, weighing in at 1.94 kg (4.27 lbs).

The Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus models have an aluminum chassis in Platinum Silver color. They come with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors with Intel graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory (the 16 inch model is capped at 32GB LPDDR5x) and up to 2TB of storage. The 13-inch and 14-inch Plus models also support a 2-in-1 form factor for multiple usage modes, including laptop, tablet, tent, and stand.

The Dell Pro 13 Premium (PA13250) and Pro 14 Premium (PA14250) have a magnesium chassis in Magnetite color and come with up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, and Intel Arc graphics. They support with up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory, and 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Both include dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a universal audio jack. The Pro 13 Premium with a 13.3-inch display is the smallest and lightest of the new laptops, weighing in 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs), while the Pro 14 is 1.14 kg (2.52 lbs). They are also Dell Pro’s quietest models thanks to a new dual-fan system that increases airflow by 20%.