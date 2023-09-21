Apple's MacBook Air drops to a record-low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is just weeks away; yes, you read that right. The retailer has just announced that a second Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on October 10 and 11, with impressive deals across its site, including discounts on best-selling Apple devices, like the all-new MacBook Air M2.



Amazon has the 2023 15-inch MacBook Air on sale right now for $1,099.99, thanks to today's $200 discount. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an impressive discount for a newly released Apple device.



The 2023 MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is claimed to be the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, weighing just three pounds. The MacBook packs Apple's powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, resulting in exceptional speed in everything you do. The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, 18 hours of battery life, and a fanless design that runs completely silent.

Today's best MacBook Air deal at Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

The 2023 MacBook Air packs a gorgeous 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, an impressive six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

More of today's best Apple deals

If you're looking for more impressive discounts on Apple devices, we've listed all the best deals further down the page.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149 - the lowest price we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record low. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

After sitting at $219 for the last month, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back down to a record-low price of $199. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

You can also get the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 at Amazon when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. That's a record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $309 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Thanks to the recent Apple Watch 9 release, Amazon has the Series 8 smartwatch on sale for $309, which is the lowest price we've seen in months and just $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw during Prime Day.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2023 Apple iPad on sale for $269.99, thanks to today's $60 discount from Amazon. The tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level iPad can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

