Higround's Black Friday sale is slashing up to 40% off its mechanical keyboards, mice and gaming peripherals

If you’re in the market for a new keyboard or mouse – or related accessories – in the Black Friday deals, then Higround has some seriously tempting offers on the go, with discounts of up to 40% off.
Higround makes a range of premium peripherals, many of them well-suited to PC gamers, and there’s a good amount of choice here, as you might expect. So, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you, picking out the five best deals that Higround is offering right now for Black Friday week.
That said, part of the attraction of Higround’s mechanical keyboards (and other peripherals) is the seriously striking designs that are on offer, so if you’re, say, an avid Minecraft player, you might want to pick up one of the themed keyboards for that game. There’s a bunch of different Minecraft keyboard models, in fact, and obviously preference here is a subjective matter.
In other words, you'll want to explore the whole range of products – but you can kick off with our top picks, which you’ll find below. We’ve chosen three of Higround’s keyboards, plus a mouse,and a mousepad.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that there’s free shipping for orders over $150, for those thinking of picking up multiple peripherals.
Today's best Higround keyboard and mouse deals
If you want something truly different – and stunning-looking – this is a mechanical keyboard that’ll really turn heads. The clear keycaps and RGB lighting make for a gorgeous combo, and as we said in our glowing review, the silent switches are as quiet as we’ve ever known a mechanical keyboard to be. Typing is a buttery smooth experience on this 65%-size keyboard, and gaming is decent too – although this is more of an all-rounder. With 35% off, it's also a true bargain.
If you’re a gamer and need a keyboard to compete in online gaming, then it’s the Higround Performance series you should be looking at. The clever touch with this 65%-size range is that it allows you to adjust the sensitivity of the keys – on an individual basis, if needed – giving you a high level of customization. We’d recommend the standard BLACKICE model here (or RETROSUPER if you prefer a light color), because these have the most tempting discount (35% off).
Those wanting the most premium mechanical keyboard from Higround should consider the 65%-size Summit, which benefits from an excellent build quality and aluminum chassis. These keyboards offer an excellent typing experience, and premium materials are used throughout, including ‘Dreamland Linear’ switches, so the weighty price tag is justified. And with the SNOWSTONE model at 30% off, there's a big savings on offer too.
Higround makes a clutch of wireless mice but it’s the vanilla Yuma that’s our pick, because this is the version with a chunky Black Friday price reduction. The Yuma is a streamlined, smart-looking and lightweight (under 50g) peripheral aimed at competitive gamers. You get 4K polling and a PixArt 3395 optical sensor to ensure accurate aiming and pixel-perfect clicking in esports. We like the CELSHADE but you may prefer the RADAR model – both have the same discount of 25% off.
Finally, if you need a new mousepad, we’d recommend the basic variant from Higround, as this gets some very positive feedback as a smooth mousing surface (benefiting from low friction, and a non-slip nature). It also benefits from the biggest Black Friday discount Higround is offering, with a 40% price cut. Take it from us – it’s worth buying a good quality mouse mat rather than the cheapest product you can find.
