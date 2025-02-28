New Nvidia drivers should fix a major RTX 50 series GPU issue

Nvidia has launched the new Game-ready driver 572.60 on its app, which is said to rectify the black screen issues that some users have had since upgrading to the latest hardware.

The new Game-ready driver also sees DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation for Naraka: Bladepoint and Monster Hunter Wilds, as well as G-Sync support for 29 new gaming monitors from Acer, AOC, Asus, Dell, LG, and Phillips models.

According to the patch notes , several gaming and general bugs have been fixed with the latest Game-ready driver, including "Various black screen issues" denominated as [5088957], [5100062], and [5089089], as well as "Audio issues when GPU is connected with DisplayPort 1.4 w/ DSC at very high refresh rates". If you've experienced black screens and audio problems, try the new driver out and see if these specific error codes are finally fixed for you.

Ongoing issues that Nvidia is aware of, but doesn't appear to have fixed yet, include a problem where the "PC may boot to black screen on certain monitors when connected via DisplayPort". It seems that DisplayPort could be an issue with the RTX 50 series, so you may be better off using HDMI 2.1 in the meantime to see if that makes any difference. We've previously argued against DisplayPort cables in the past .

Despite the promised fixes, some users of the Nvidia Forum have voiced their concerns that things are a long way from perfect on their new Blackwell hardware. One user simply writes: "Please fix your drivers so we can use DisplayPort". Another states how they're still having black screen issues with DisplayPort enabled, needing to use HDMI instead, and how they're "really contemplating switching to AMD". There are dozens more dissenting voices in response to the controversial thread.

The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launched on January 30, 2025, with the RTX 5070 Ti joining the roster on February 20, 2025. While it’s early days for Blackwell hardware, the latest GPU generation has not been without its problems. As well as black screens, DisplayPort issues, and audio problems, some users have claimed their power connectors are melting . However, the latter issue does not seem anywhere near as widespread as the milder problems some users are suffering from.

A silver lining amidst a rocky launch

While it's argued that early adopters are always the ones to experience teething problems, the various issues that the RTX 50 series cards have had are not the best look. No one wants to invest in one of the newest and best graphics cards on the market only to suffer from black screens and audio issues and be forced to use HDMI instead of DisplayPort.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some users may still be having problems, but we're hopeful that this new Game-ready driver could mitigate the worst of things for you. We should note that none of the RTX 50-series GPUs that we’ve been using and testing have had these problems, so hopefully the issues are rare - and now also fixed with these new Nvidia drivers.

However, it's part of a wider problem: the RTX 50 series cards have been near-impossible to find. The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 sold out in mere minutes (arguably seconds) with an incredibly limited stock of not only the Founders Edition models from Nvidia but also the partner cards from US and UK retailers. Unfortunately, things were even worse with the lack of stock and availability of the RTX 5070 Ti when it debuted earlier this month. It was gone almost instantly, dashing the hopes of those who wanted DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation for $749.

In many ways, it mirrors the paper launch of the RTX 30 series from 2020, which itself was largely blamed on the semiconductor shortage (a symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic) and the cryptocurrency mining operations at a time where GPUs were being bought up in bulk to mine Etherium (and other blockchain-based coins).

We're hopeful that the RTX 50 series does eventually become more available, but this likely will not happen until towards the end of 2025. In the meantime, you can read where to check for RTX 5090 stock , RTX 5080 stock , and RTX 5070 Ti stock as it comes in. At least when availability is increased, hopefully, the problems plaguing the cards will be long gone, too.