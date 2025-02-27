Apple just expanded its child safety features with age ratings that could lessen the chance of an inappropriate download

Apple's bolstering its parental controls and child account experience

Later in 2025, global age ratings will be expanded, and you can convert any standard account to a child account

There is also a new API designed to help customize the in-app experience by age

Apple has long offered parental controls on devices and child accounts but is now making some changes to bolster its offering and make it a safer experience for all parties involved. Some of these adjustments are on the end user's side, such as creating a child account and App Store adjustments, but several are on the developer's side, in the form of API changes.

The new features and functionality were shared in a new whitepaper titled “Helping Protect Kids Online,” which you can read in full here. The changes begin with streamlining the process of creating a child account. As seen in the latest betas for iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, Apple now allows you to select an age range when creating an account; once selected, this information informs the presets for parental controls.

Of course, creating the account adds your child as a user and allows for family sharing of iCloud services and purchases within the App Store. However, to streamline the process, you can still give the child access to the new device with more limited functionality if you want to complete the rest of the account setup later.

Likely even more important, and good news for some, is that later in 2025, Apple will let you update the age on an Apple Account. This way, if you input the wrong date of birth, you can adjust it. Apple requires that kids under 13 have a Child Account associated with a parental Apple ID in the United States. Those under 18 can choose to be set up this way for these advanced protections, and some presets.

The App Store experience currently offers four age ratings worldwide, two of them being 12+ and 17+. Apple aims to create a more curated, safe experience and will expand the global age ratings later this year. This will bring Apple's age ratings closer to those of Google and its Play Store, which already offer age-based ratings in several categories depending on region.

Apple's expansion is a bit more focused and standard across all regions, with four new categories targeting specific age groups.

4+, which means no objectionable content is in the app.

9+, meaning the app might have content unsuitable for children under nine. It’s described in the paper as “infrequent or mild cartoon or fantasy violence, profanity or crude humor, or mature, suggestive, or horror- or fear-themed content.”

13+, which is described as potentially featuring: “infrequent or mild medical or treatment-focused content, references to alcohol, tobacco, or drug use, sexual content or nudity, realistic violence, or simulated gambling; or frequent or intense contests, profanity or crude humor, horror or fear-themed content, or cartoon or fantasy violence.

16+, described as “including through unrestricted web access, frequent or intense mature or suggestive content, or medical or treatment-focused content.”

19+, “including through instances of gambling, frequent or intense simulated gambling, references to alcohol, tobacco, or drug use, sexual content or nudity, or realistic violence.”

These will be the minimum age recommended for the app. This should allow developers to more accurately determine the age rating for the experience they are creating, and parents might find it easier to decide if it's safe to download. If a parent has turned on parental controls for app downloads, the App Store will only serve up age-appropriate apps when this arrives later in 2025.

It comes at a time when, in the United States, on both a state and federal level, there is debate about who should be in charge of age verification for using apps, either the store – i.e. Apple's App Store – or the developers themselves. It's packaged within larger conversations around child protection laws pertaining to digital experiences and connected devices.

Apple believes a per-app level is better for age verification and reducing data sharing overall. That's where the forthcoming Declared Age Range API will come into play. Rather than asking a user to input a date of birth, the developer can opt into the API. If approved via a pop-up in the app, the app will pull the age range from the user's Apple Account.

It's very much in line with how other apps request to use things like the camera or microphone and even to enroll you in notifications for the app. Apple's stance here is to reduce a user potentially oversharing while still ensuring a safe experience; seemingly, the per-app level approach is a better way to do this.

The company also says in the paper that it's similar to purchasing alcohol at a store in a mall, "After all, we ask merchants who sell alcohol in a mall to verify a buyer’s age by checking IDs – we don’t ask everyone to turn their date of birth over to the mall if they just want to go to the food court."

Apple's approach is at odds with other companies and even legislators, who think the enforcement and verification should be handled by where you get the app. The information is there because Apple does ask for the age range for creating an Apple Account, and one is required for a user under 13. From a privacy perspective, Apple isn't just handing that information over but wants to use it securely through this API.

Apple’s approach to age verification is arguably better from a privacy perspective for all, but requires active parental involvement. Avi Greengart, Techsponental

Avi Greengart, founder of Techsponental, wrote in a statement to TechRadar, "Apple is trying to thread the needle between forcing everyone to share data that proves their age and giving parents the ability to protect their children from content that’s inappropriate for them. Apple’s approach to age verification is arguably better from a privacy perspective for all, but requires active parental involvement. It also doesn’t – and perhaps can’t – address the responsibility of social media apps to police their algorithms to prevent harm to minors."

The approach here with the Declared Age Range API likely ties back to Apple's further bolstering of Child Accounts, making them easier to create and control and linking them up to make using devices like iPads and iPhones and the services on them safer.

We're already seeing some of these changes, like the new Age Range selection for creating a child account. However, the updated age ratings for apps, the ability to adjust an account's age, and the new API will all arrive before the end of 2025.

Ultimately, time will tell who is responsible for age verification. Still, it's excellent to see Apple making it easier to create child accounts that offer a bit more protection and safeguards. The full paper released by Apple can be viewed here.