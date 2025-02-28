Your new favorite teacher might be this AI educator that never loses their patience

StudyFetch's new Tutor Me is an interactive AI that can converse with students as it teaches

Tutor Me builds its lessons from textbooks, notes, and assignments uploaded by the student

The AI personalizes lectures and quizzes to the students and can track their progress

AI can impart a lot of knowledge but isn't usually a very good teacher. Sometimes, it's more like glorified search engines than a study partner. Educational tech developer StudyFetch has a new tool that might change that opinion. Tutor Me is an AI platform focused specifically on teaching students. The idea is something like a ChatGPT that is specially trained to perform as a teacher on specific subjects without needing to constantly tailor your prompts for that purpose.

The biggest difference from just asking ChatGPT to teach you something is that Tutor Me is built to work with a student’s actual course materials, so its explanations, quizzes, and lesson plans are always based on what they’re actually studying. You can upload lesson texts, assigned readings, notes from online lessons, or even photos of whiteboards that Tutor Me will analyze to develop a unique study guide and curriculum.

Tutor Me acts like an online conference with a teacher. The AI responds in real-time, just like a human tutor would. But unlike a human tutor, it never runs out of patience or time. You can ask it to test your knowledge by requesting a quiz, ask it to speed up or slow down its explanations and speaking speed, and even bring up a topic by referencing a textbook page number. If you find flashcards dry and detached, StudyFetch's AI might be ideal for helping you stay interested in any given subject. Plus, it can track your progress and help you keep up on your lessons and assignments.

Learn AI

Considering more than a quarter of teens already use ChatGPT to help with homework, something like Tutor Me probably has a lot of potential interest. OpenAI isn't the only alternative as an educational AI provider, though.

Google Gemini has its own Learn About feature, and Khan Academy’s Khanmigo has an AI-driven tutor for students looking to supplement class time. Educational institutes are taking notes as well. Arizona State University (ASU) is working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT, and London’s David Game College is running an AI-taught class as part of its new Sabrewing program.

Still, the direct integration with course materials will likely aid Tutor Me in standing out. It solves the complaint about AI being too general and offering answers that don’t quite match what you want to learn about. Pulling from actual lesson plans and assignments reduces Tutor Me's chances of going off-topic a lot.

