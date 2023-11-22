True budget gaming laptops aren't dead – check out these Black Friday deals under $600

Finding great Black Friday gaming laptop deals during the big event is hard enough, but trying to find one of the best cheap gaming laptops that can still handle the best PC games is even harder. Luckily, there are plenty of them you can take advantage of at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, all for the incredibly low price of under $600.

If you're looking for great deals, the HP Victus 15 is on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy, the MSI GF63 15.6-inch is on sale for $587.90 at Walmart, and the Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $599.99 on Amazon. All of them are solid gaming laptops that rock the 3000-series of GPUs, which are still more than relevant even now thanks to their great performance across the board. It doesn't hurt that those same GPUs keep costs down for gamers who may not be able to afford the most tricked-out gaming laptop.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the best gaming laptops and best thin and light gaming laptops but didn't have the funds before, then take advantage of these sales while you still can.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

For budget-minded gamers, this is a truly excellent deal as you'll get a gaming laptop with solid specs that can handle any PC game for under $600. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $699 now $587.90 at Walmart

Cheap gaming laptops can be a little iffy, but we're thoroughly impressed with this MSI GF63 in the Walmart Black Friday sale. Not only does it feature an absolutely rock-bottom price for a machine with an RTX 3050 graphics card, but it also comes complete with a full 16GB kit of RAM. An Intel Core i5-11400H chipset and 512GB SSD round out the specs here for a decent starter machine for 1080p gaming.

Acer Nitro 5: was $799 now $599.99 on Amazon

With the solid RTX 3050 GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer balances a very low price and great components, making it ideal for gaming and for creative tasks: A Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop in early Black Friday sales.

More gaming laptop deals

