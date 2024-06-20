The new Asus Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop just launched and it's already $400 off

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16's 2024 model launched on June 3. Not even three weeks later, its first price cut is already live on Best Buy. You can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) at Best Buy for $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99).

It's hard to argue with a deal that nearly discounts the new model down to the old one's standard price. This model is so new that we haven't even scored our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review yet. As per our reviewer, it's mostly a standard refresh with a few upgrades like the OLED screen, Intel Core Ultra 9 Series CPU, and slightly better GPU.

Even though this is one of the earliest sales for this model yet, it's worth buying for people who want a gaming laptop upgrade right now or are eager to play with the new Copilot features. It's also cheaper than many of its rivals currently due to today's sale; offering high-end specs at a price closer to mid-range models.

Today’s best Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024): was $$1,999.99 now $1,599.99 Best Buy

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16's biggest upgrades are its OLED screen and Intel Core Ultra 9 Series CPU. Now more than ever, colors should pop on the 16-inch QHD screen with little to no lag thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate. It also upgrades the Nvidia RTX 4060 from the older model to a 4070. This is part of the first Zephyrus line to include an AI-powered CPU. All that for the price of the older outgoing model is a steal.

The 2024 Zephyrus G16 upgrades the 16-inch screen to QHD OLED, with support for up to 2560x1600 resolution plus more precise, brighter colors. It's also part of the first Zephyrus line to incorporate an Intel NPU, a.k.a. a separate processor core to run its AI capabilities. Many competitors, including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, incorporate NPUs so that AI load doesn't take RAM away from the other applications on our laptop.

As for other specs, the new G16's Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU is a level above the previous one's RTX 4060 - not a huge jump but still a decent improvement for playing games at higher resolution. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, runs on 16 GB of RAM, and includes 1TB of storage. All these features come together so that users don't need to worry as much about lag, multitasking, and saving space.

This isn't the only Asus laptop worth your money. Also, be sure to check our best Asus laptops and best Asus gaming laptops lists. We also have a roundup of the best gaming laptops that includes recommendations from all different kinds of brands for every budget.

If you want to see more deals, head on over to our main gaming laptop deals page. You can also bookmark our 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day deals hubs for the latest offers from those events over the coming weeks.