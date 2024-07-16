One of the best Prime Day deals for an RTX 4080 GPU gaming laptop isn't even on Amazon
You'll be going to another retailer for this incredible deal
Among the standard Amazon Prime Day deals are hidden gems that, if discovered, offer a truly spectacular product at an even better price. One such deal - not even on Amazon itself - is for the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, an extremely underrated gaming laptop with the specs to compete with some of the best gaming laptops on the market.
The Legion Pro 7i now on sale for $1,999 at B&H, offers some incredible performance, reflected in both benchmarks and general gaming performance. Even titles that are notoriously poorly optimized, like Cyberpunk 2077, run at buttery smooth 87fps without DLSS 3 and a ridiculous 137fps with it enabled.
If you've been looking for a world-class gaming laptop, you'll find a winner in this model, no matter your budget. It's an excellent deal that won't last forever so take advantage of it now if you've been on the lookout for a desktop replacement.
Prime Day Legion Pro 7i deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop: was $2,749 now $1,999 at B&H
Display: 15-inches
Processor: 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 HX
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
RAM: 32GB
SSD: 1TB
If you've been looking for a desktop replacement gaming laptop with an RTX 4080, this model is one of the best on the market in terms of performance and is discounted at an incredible price. The 32GB of RAM is also ridiculous, though 1TB of storage is slightly low for the price.
In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, we awarded it four out of five stars thanks to its absolutely amazing performance and beautiful display. One of the biggest caveats was its steep price, but that's now a thing of the past.
And at this price point, which shaves off $750, it's one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a laptop with an RTX 4080 GPU. The other specs are also pretty great, especially the massive 32GB of RAM and the frankly ridiculous 240Hz refresh rate.
The only downside is that we should be getting more than 1TB of storage space for the retail price, though thankfully, there's a second M.2 slot inside the chassis that's easy to access. Its 13th-Gen Intel Core CPU may be slightly outdated, but it is still perfectly fine for a gaming rig.
