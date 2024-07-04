Early Amazon Prime Day deals are live: here are 21 deals I'd buy now

Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.