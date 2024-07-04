Early Amazon Prime Day deals are live: here are 21 deals I'd buy now
Save up to 50% on TVs, air fryers, tablets, vacuums and more
While Amazon Prime Day is still over a week away, the retailer has given us an early treat by dropping deals that you can shop for today as part of its 4th of July sales. You can score record-low prices on best-selling TVs, kitchen appliances, tablets, vacuums, Apple devices, and more.
• Shop more early Prime Day deals
Below, I've rounded up my favorite early Prime Day deals, all of which represent outstanding value and are worth buying right now. I've checked the price history of each item below, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal during Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
Some highlights include Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $54.99, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro marked down to $89.99, and LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,446.99 - the lowest price I've ever seen.
Keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop most of today's early deals, which we've noted below. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will last you through to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale – as well as get you access to all these great Amazon Prime membership perks and freebies.
Early Prime Day deals: perks and freebies
- Audible: three months free
- Devices: up to 43% off
- Gaming: free PC games until July 26
- Groceries: $15 coupon with $75+ spend
- Grubhub: $10 gift card with orders over $25
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Video: channels from $0.99
The 21 best early Prime Day deals
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size, and with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at check out. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for just $54.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.
All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a new record-low price of $74.99.
Luna Wireless Controller + free 1 month Luna+: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Prime members: This brilliant bundle packs a Luna Wireless Controller and a free month of Luna+, letting you dive into a huge selection of games right out of the box. With a $30 discount, this is the perfect chance to get into cloud gaming for less.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,446.99 at Amazon
Amazon just dropped LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,446.99. That's a massive $1,050 discount and a new record-low price. The feature-packed OLED TV delivers a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit: was $119 now $79 at Amazon
The 23andMe DNA kit is always a holiday best-seller, and just ahead of Prime Day, the price has dropped to an all-time low of $79. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 80 personalized reports to help build your family tree.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. Perfect for families, the five-quart air fryer can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate and features a compact design so it can easily fit on your countertop.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker: was $129 now $89.95 at Amazon
Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. In our Instant Pot Duo Plus review, we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. This specific model comes in a stainless steel grey finish and features 25 customizable smart programs for quick and easy meals.
Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.
All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Ring Chime Pro: was $209.98 now $149.99 at Amazon
Prime members: The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus bundled with the Chime Pro is getting a $60 discount, bringing the price down to $149.99 - a new record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring Chime serves as a wifi extender for your Ring cameras and doorbells.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
Prime members: The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99.
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon
The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $324 at Amazon
Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $324, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $359.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $329.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.
Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon
Prime members: The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $469.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.
LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon
LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a $500 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a new record-low price of $1,496.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.
Bedsure Twin Comforter Set with Sheets: was $52.99 now $28.99 at Amazon
This Bedsure Twin Comforter set has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $28.99 when you apply the additional 20% coupon. The set includes a comforter, sheets, a pillowcase, and a sham and is available in several different colors.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.