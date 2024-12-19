My favorite gaming laptop deal from Black Friday is back – get this RTX 4070 Alienware m16 for $1,499

The official Dell Store had some of my favorite gaming laptop deals all year on Black Friday and I'm pleased to note one of the highlights is back again.

For a limited time, you can pick up this blazingly quick Alienware M16 r2 with an RTX 4070 graphics card for just $1,499 (was $1,999) - a stunningly low price considering the specs that are on offer with this particular machine.

This high-end configuration comes with an RTX 4070 graphics card running at 140w, as well as 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset. These specs are tailor-made for running all the latest games smoothly on this machine's 1600p 240Hz monitor, although this laptop is more than capable of powering an external monitor too if you have a more static setup.

Overall, this is a fantastic deal considering today's price matches the record-low from Black Friday. So far, stock seems to be holding up at Dell but the retailer will likely discontinue its seasonal sales relatively soon, so don't miss out - especially if you want to get your machine before Christmas.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD One of the most popular gaming laptop deals from Black Friday is back again at Dell. This Alienware m16 features an impressive lineup of an RTX 4070 graphics card, Ultra 7 chipset, and 32GB of RAM at a fantastic price thanks to a massive $500 price cut at the official Dell Store. With specs like these, you'll have no problem running all the latest games at silky-smooth frame rates - particularly because this machine also comes with a blazingly quick 240Hz 1600p 16-inch display.

More great Alienware deals to consider today

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop: was $2,499.99 now $2,099.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Another great option if you're looking for a high-end gaming laptop in this week's sale at Dell. This RTX 4070 equipped m18 also also features a 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM right out of the box. With such a respectable line-up of specs, this is one serious machine for gamers looking to future-proof their setup and play all the latest games at the highest possible graphical settings. As a bigger machine, however, this one is more suited to a relatively static gaming setup.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $3,699.99 now $3,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4090 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900KF

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB This particular config features a great price for a machine with an RTX 4090 Ti. While this isn't a super high-end graphics card by any stretch of the imagination, it does have more headroom in terms of performance versus the standard RTX 4060 - enough to make it a great mid-range performance option. This machine also comes with a really decent 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM so you're all set for specs elsewhere, too.

