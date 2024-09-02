It's Labor Day: the excellent Asus Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop is $400 off at Best Buy

This year's Labor Day sales include an impressive price cut on one of Asus's best and slimmest gaming laptops. Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the excellent ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop for $1,199.99 ($1,599.99). This might not be the lowest price we've ever seen on this laptop, but it still represents a fantastic deal.

The G16 boasts an RTX 4060 GPU and 13th-generation Intel core, which is not bad for this price. Without discounts, most laptops of this spec would cost over $1,500. If you're tempted to get a new laptop or upgrade your gaming setup, now's a great time to do it.

Labor Day deal: Asus gaming laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel core and RTX 4060, Nvidia's latest mid-range graphics card. That means you'll have all the power you need to run up to the most demanding of games. 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space won't be enough for everyone, but if you're looking for your first gaming laptop, then it's a great set of specs.

The Asus Zephyrus series is known for maximizing powerful performance in a sleek, portable design. As the "air-like" name suggests, this is a thin gaming laptop despite its 16-inch display.

As we mentioned earlier, the G16 laptop has an RTX 4060, Nvidia’s most affordable version of the 40 series, and a 13th generation Intel core (the latest is 14th generation). Most gamers won't need any more power than that.

It also offers a respectable 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD—not quite 1 TB, but spacious enough to store plenty of games and apps.

