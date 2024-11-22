I swapped out my laptop for an Asus ROG Ally and I have zero regrets - now I've found the best Black Friday deals on handheld gaming PCs so you can join me
Great Black Friday deals on handheld PCs, from the ROG Ally to the MSI Claw
Last year, I made a somewhat crazy decision and sold the gaming laptop that I'd owned (and loved) for more than five years. Why did I do this? Well, I'd got an Asus ROG Ally, and suddenly my beloved laptop was in the doghouse.
Seriously, these things rule – I already owned a Nintendo Switch, but being beholden to the Switch Store's pricing and somewhat limited library was a problem. With a handheld gaming PC, those problems evaporated; my enormous Steam and Epic libraries were at my fingertips, and I could play them all in bed or on the couch rather than perched at my desk. Now, as Black Friday approaches, I've become an evangelical: welcome to my church, and prepare to hear me preach the good word of discounts.
I'm talking about discounts on excellent handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go, now just $499.99 (was $699.99) at Amazon, a huge saving of $200. Or for shoppers over in the UK like me, the trusty Asus ROG Ally is 20% off – reduced to £399 (was £499) at Amazon. I've compiled the best discounts below, so you too can join me in breaking the chains shackling us to our desktop-replacement gaming systems.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best handheld gaming PC deals in your region!
Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the US
The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is a powerful handheld gaming PC, utilizing a 1080p 120Hz display. With features like VRR (variable refresh rate) and AMD's Fluid Motion Frames with FSR 3, you'll have one of the best portable gaming devices at your disposal.
The MSI Claw 155H is a powerful handheld gaming PC that is capable of providing great performance at its 1080p native resolution. It competes with the likes of Asus' ROG Ally using Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and offers a rich feature set including Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and a nippy 120Hz display.
The Lenovo Legion Go is among the best handheld gaming PCs available on the market, utilizing AMD's Z1 Extreme processor, also used in Asus' ROG Ally. Players will have an 8.8-inch 1600p 144Hz screen at their disposal, ready to provide immersive visuals in competitive games.
Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the UK
Asus' ROG Ally Z1 Extreme provides a great balance within all regions of a handheld gaming PC, with incredible speakers, a 1080p 120Hz VRR screen (unlike the Lenovo Legion Go), and great performance thanks to AMD's processor.
The MSI Claw 135H might not be quite as powerful as its 155H big brother, but it's still a solid gaming device that can play the vast majority of games at its 1080p native resolution - just bear in mind that you might need to dial down the settings in some triple-A titles. Performance aside, it also offers a range of connectivity options and an excellent 7-inch 120Hz screen.
If you want something closer to the Nintendo Switch experience, consider the Lenovo Legion Go this Black Friday – £200 off at Amazon. With two detachable controllers and the trusty AMD Z1 Extreme processor, this handheld also boasts a large 8.8-inch 1600p display to deliver handheld gaming goodness.
The hardware-savvy among you may have noticed that Valve's Steam Deck – which catapulted the handheld PC market into action – is conspicuously absent from this lineup. That's because it very rarely sees official discounts; Valve is clearly not having any difficulty selling them, so the price remains fixed. If there are to be any discounts, they'll likely only crop up on Black Friday itself. Oh, and I wouldn't expect to see this year's new Steam Deck OLED get a price cut.
That doesn't matter to me, though. As much as I like Valve's handheld, being limited to Steam for your games just... sort of sucks, if I'm being honest. I use a multitude of platforms for my PC gaming, including Epic, GOG, Amazon Games, and even Itch.io for some indie-game goodness. Having access to all of those on my Asus ROG Ally feels great, especially since handheld PCs are the perfect fit for indie titles.
That doesn't mean they can't tangle with triple-A games though, of course. I played through the entirety of Deathloop on my ROG Ally, and it ran smoothly throughout with only some gentle massaging of the graphical settings when I first booted it up. Whatever games you like to play, I urge you now: join the handheld revolution, and enjoy playing your favorite titles from the comfort of your bedsheets this winter!
More of today’s Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.