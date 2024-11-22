I swapped out my laptop for an Asus ROG Ally and I have zero regrets - now I've found the best Black Friday deals on handheld gaming PCs so you can join me

Last year, I made a somewhat crazy decision and sold the gaming laptop that I'd owned (and loved) for more than five years. Why did I do this? Well, I'd got an Asus ROG Ally, and suddenly my beloved laptop was in the doghouse.

Seriously, these things rule – I already owned a Nintendo Switch, but being beholden to the Switch Store's pricing and somewhat limited library was a problem. With a handheld gaming PC, those problems evaporated; my enormous Steam and Epic libraries were at my fingertips, and I could play them all in bed or on the couch rather than perched at my desk. Now, as Black Friday approaches, I've become an evangelical: welcome to my church, and prepare to hear me preach the good word of discounts.

I'm talking about discounts on excellent handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go, now just $499.99 (was $699.99) at Amazon, a huge saving of $200. Or for shoppers over in the UK like me, the trusty Asus ROG Ally is 20% off – reduced to £399 (was £499) at Amazon. I've compiled the best discounts below, so you too can join me in breaking the chains shackling us to our desktop-replacement gaming systems.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best handheld gaming PC deals in your region!

Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the US

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was $659.99 now $614.99 at Amazon The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is a powerful handheld gaming PC, utilizing a 1080p 120Hz display. With features like VRR (variable refresh rate) and AMD's Fluid Motion Frames with FSR 3, you'll have one of the best portable gaming devices at your disposal.

MSI Claw 155H: was $749 now $471.18 at Amazon The MSI Claw 155H is a powerful handheld gaming PC that is capable of providing great performance at its 1080p native resolution. It competes with the likes of Asus' ROG Ally using Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and offers a rich feature set including Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and a nippy 120Hz display.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go is among the best handheld gaming PCs available on the market, utilizing AMD's Z1 Extreme processor, also used in Asus' ROG Ally. Players will have an 8.8-inch 1600p 144Hz screen at their disposal, ready to provide immersive visuals in competitive games.

Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the UK

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was £499.99 now £399 at Amazon Asus' ROG Ally Z1 Extreme provides a great balance within all regions of a handheld gaming PC, with incredible speakers, a 1080p 120Hz VRR screen (unlike the Lenovo Legion Go), and great performance thanks to AMD's processor.

MSI Claw 135H: was £699 now £490.27 at Amazon The MSI Claw 135H might not be quite as powerful as its 155H big brother, but it's still a solid gaming device that can play the vast majority of games at its 1080p native resolution - just bear in mind that you might need to dial down the settings in some triple-A titles. Performance aside, it also offers a range of connectivity options and an excellent 7-inch 120Hz screen.

Lenovo Legion Go: was £699.99 now £499 at Amazon If you want something closer to the Nintendo Switch experience, consider the Lenovo Legion Go this Black Friday – £200 off at Amazon. With two detachable controllers and the trusty AMD Z1 Extreme processor, this handheld also boasts a large 8.8-inch 1600p display to deliver handheld gaming goodness.

The hardware-savvy among you may have noticed that Valve's Steam Deck – which catapulted the handheld PC market into action – is conspicuously absent from this lineup. That's because it very rarely sees official discounts; Valve is clearly not having any difficulty selling them, so the price remains fixed. If there are to be any discounts, they'll likely only crop up on Black Friday itself. Oh, and I wouldn't expect to see this year's new Steam Deck OLED get a price cut.

That doesn't matter to me, though. As much as I like Valve's handheld, being limited to Steam for your games just... sort of sucks, if I'm being honest. I use a multitude of platforms for my PC gaming, including Epic, GOG, Amazon Games, and even Itch.io for some indie-game goodness. Having access to all of those on my Asus ROG Ally feels great, especially since handheld PCs are the perfect fit for indie titles.

That doesn't mean they can't tangle with triple-A games though, of course. I played through the entirety of Deathloop on my ROG Ally, and it ran smoothly throughout with only some gentle massaging of the graphical settings when I first booted it up. Whatever games you like to play, I urge you now: join the handheld revolution, and enjoy playing your favorite titles from the comfort of your bedsheets this winter!

