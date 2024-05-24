Grab the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with a massive $800 discount this Memorial Day

The Memorial Day sales are now well underway, and if you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop then look no further than this Razer Blade 15 deal.

Walmart currently has the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition on sale for $2,481.95, a massive saving of more than $800 on its usual price of $3,291.32.

Razer is renowned for its gaming notebooks, of course, and the Blade 15 offers a nice balance of power to drive those smooth frame rates along with portability (certainly compared to some of the seriously chunky laptops out there in the gaming category).

Interested? It's also on sale at Amazon, and is even cheaper there: $2,350, so a further $130 off. However, there's only one model left there, and by the time you read this it might be out of stock – so the Walmart offer is more likely to be the one to go for (unless you get very lucky).

Today's best Razer Blade 15 deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (1TB): was $3,291.32 now $2,481.95 at Walmart

A nicely portable, highly premium and stylish gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 has to be a tempter at this price point. The Blade 15 packs an Intel Core i7-12800H processor with a meaty Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and the 15.6-inch display has a 1440p resolution. It boasts 16GB of system RAM and you’ve got 1TB of SSD storage in which to fit your games library.

This Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop which is powered by an Intel Core i7-12800H processor in combination with an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card with 8GB of VRAM.

Now, neither of those are cutting-edge components anymore, as this is a 2022 model of the Razer Blade 15. However, a Core i7 from the Alder Lake range still packs a punch in terms of its performance, and the RTX 3070 Ti remains a speedy GPU for gaming, so you aren’t going to be left wanting here. Furthermore, a 1TB SSD is on board for plenty of storage, too.

