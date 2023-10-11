Amazon Prime Day is offering one of the cheapest RTX 3050 gaming laptops for a deep discount

October's Amazon Prime Day is still going strong today and with it comes tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, and laptops. One such gaming laptop deal is for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which is currently priced under $600.

You can get your hands on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) for $599.99 on Amazon, which is a massive $300 discount off the MSRP. This is a great time to invest in a very budget-minded gaming laptop if you've been in the market for one.

There's a reason why the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is such a solid budget option and that's due to its humble specs including an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and 256GB NVMe storage. Thanks to that GPU, you can run pretty much any game with no issues and plenty at higher settings.

Today's Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022): was $899.99 now $599.99 on Amazon

This is another great budget option for gamers looking for a solid gaming laptop deal. Its most noticeable spec is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which is a budget graphics card that's able to handle any game at higher settings. However, the laptop's main downside is the low amount of storage, a mere 256GB.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is definitely a gaming laptop in the running for the best cheap gaming laptop, thanks to its solid balance between pricing and specs. The RTX 3050 GPU in particular is a good choice for running titles as it can handle even the best PC games at higher settings.

However, the major issue is the low storage space, just 256GB, and that it's NVMe storage, which means slower read times. But considering the low pricing, this is still a great sale to take advantage of if you're looking for something that can easily handle hardcore gaming, productivity work, streaming movies, and more.

You can also see more laptop offers with our best laptop deals, and the best cheap gaming laptop deals, and look forward to the Amazon Prime Day deals and the 2023 Black Friday deals event.