One of the best Logitech gaming mice is now less than $30 on Amazon Prime Day

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day and the Prime Day deals are still going strong. There are plenty of gems among peripherals including gaming mice which, by and large, are in dire need of price drops as the best gaming mice can run up quite the cost.

But among the most expensive of the best wireless gaming mice, there's one particular model that was already an affordable option back when it first launched and now is one of the best cheap gaming mice you can get your hands on. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is on sale now for $29.99 on Amazon, nearly cutting in half the already excellent retail price.

Our Logitech G305 Lightspeed review gave it four out of five stars due to its multitude of preset remapping options, reliable wireless connection, adorable design with colorful palette choices, and affordable pricing. So if you need a high-quality mouse at a cheap price, think of investing in this one.

Prime Day Logitech G305 Lightspeed deal

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $29.99 on Amazon

This is the ultimate budget mouse, even more so thanks to this Prime Day deal that cuts down the cost by 40%. Its specs include a hero 12K sensor, 12,000 DPI, six programmable buttons, a 250h battery life, and on-board memory. It's also lightweight and wireless, making it a cinch to carry around.

There's plenty to love about the Logitech G305 Lightspeed.

As this is a budget gaming mouse, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles that other more expensive mice have including a non-rechargeable battery, no Bluetooth connectivity option, a bit too slim for some hands, and no dedicated sniper button. That said, this is still an excellent buy for most gamers

