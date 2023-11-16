Holy moly! A full-frame Sony mirrorless with lens and bunch of accessories for under $1,000!
The A7 II is an oldie but a goodie, at its best price so far
If you’re keen to discover what all the fuss is about regarding full-frame, then the Sony A7 II mirrorless camera, which was released back in 2014 and you can still buy as new on the Sony website, is possibly the cheapest option available. It’s now at a record low price in this Black Friday camera deal, reduced from $1,598 to $998 at Adorama.
For less than $1,000 you get the 24MP full-frame camera with Sony’s FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens and a bunch of accessories that includes a bag, memory card and reader, lens filter and cleaning kit – everything you need to get started. This really is one of the best Black Friday deals I’ve seen.
For an extra $41, you can pick up the ‘Pro’ kit that adds a spare battery, a tripod, and software package via the same product link. If you’re starting from scratch, this is a superb deal from Adorama. The camera with lens dropped to $998 for the first time this year, but if you need the generous package of accessories thrown in as well, this is the best value deal on the A7 II yet.
Today's best Black Friday cameras deal: Sony A7 II with lens and accessories for $998
Sony a7 II with 28-70mm lens and accessory bundle: was
$1,698 now $998 at Adorama
A new full-frame Sony mirrorless camera with kit lens and an accessory bundle for less than $1,000 (or for $1,039 for a pro kit)? That's an absolute steal for what is still an excellent 24MP stills shooter, which introduced the world's first 5-axis in-body stabilization in a full-frame camera, even if its video spec is looking a little dated now.
The Sony A7 II is almost 10 years old, and has been updated by the A7 III and then the A7 IV which is the best mirrorless camera for most people, yet Sony has kept producing the A7 II which means it’s still available as new at Sony’s store.
Alongside the 24MP full-frame sensor and 5-axis stabilization, you get a 2.36m-dot EVF, a tilting LCD screen plus Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. The body also makes use of magnesium alloy in its build that can take a few knocks.
It’s no speedster by today’s standards, but neither is the A7 II a slouch, with 5fps burst shooting allowing you to capture action and the camera's hybrid phase and contrast-detect autofocus system ably tracking subjects.
The A7 II also enjoys one of the most expansive selection of lenses that includes budget friendly prime lenses once you’ve grown out of the kit lens. Also, if you’re primarily a photographer over video, then many of the latest features in the A7 II’s successors might not be for you anyway. Full-frame has never been more accessible.
