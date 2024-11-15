The DJI Mini 4K drops to a record-low price in this early Black Friday deal

Over the years we've tested almost every drone released by the big players including DJI, Ryze, and Autel. The result of all this hard work has been to conclude that the DJI Mini 4K is the best budget option and a fantastic first drone.

Amazon is already dropping prices ahead of official Black Friday deals which means you can get the DJI Mini 4K at Amazon for £209 (was £269). It's fair to say that this is a basic drone with no collision avoidance but it still has great flying capabilities and impressive image quality. That makes it a good affordable option if you're just starting out.

Today's best DJI Mini 4K deal

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon UK This budget-friendly drone from DJI boasts an incredible 4K UHD resolution so you can capture amazing detail every single time. A 31-minute maximum flight time gives enough time to capture most shots, although more serious enthusiasts might crave better battery performance. For £209, it'll be hard to find a better drone deal this year for beginners.

In our DJI Mini 4K review, we were very pleased to give the drone a significant 4.5 out of five stars. There was little not to love about. Aside from the very affordable price, there is also 4K video resolution support with 2x digital zoom. Alongside 100Mbps bitrate, the Mini 4K is more than capable of capturing anything you need it to.

Thanks to the price, features, and DJI Fly app tutorials, this is a fantastic option for beginner pilots. The inclusion of dynamic movements such as Helix, Circle and Boomerang will also help you capture shots like a pro.

We've put together all the best drones with categories to suit different budgets and desired features. DJI are the best drone manufacturer out there so if you're set on them along then head over to our best DJI drones buying guide.