The DJI Mini 4K drops to a record-low price in this early Black Friday deal
Get your first drone for an affordable price at Amazon
Over the years we've tested almost every drone released by the big players including DJI, Ryze, and Autel. The result of all this hard work has been to conclude that the DJI Mini 4K is the best budget option and a fantastic first drone.
Amazon is already dropping prices ahead of official Black Friday deals which means you can get the DJI Mini 4K at Amazon for £209 (was £269). It's fair to say that this is a basic drone with no collision avoidance but it still has great flying capabilities and impressive image quality. That makes it a good affordable option if you're just starting out.
Today's best DJI Mini 4K deal
This budget-friendly drone from DJI boasts an incredible 4K UHD resolution so you can capture amazing detail every single time. A 31-minute maximum flight time gives enough time to capture most shots, although more serious enthusiasts might crave better battery performance. For £209, it'll be hard to find a better drone deal this year for beginners.
In our DJI Mini 4K review, we were very pleased to give the drone a significant 4.5 out of five stars. There was little not to love about. Aside from the very affordable price, there is also 4K video resolution support with 2x digital zoom. Alongside 100Mbps bitrate, the Mini 4K is more than capable of capturing anything you need it to.
Thanks to the price, features, and DJI Fly app tutorials, this is a fantastic option for beginner pilots. The inclusion of dynamic movements such as Helix, Circle and Boomerang will also help you capture shots like a pro.
We've put together all the best drones with categories to suit different budgets and desired features. DJI are the best drone manufacturer out there so if you're set on them along then head over to our best DJI drones buying guide.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.