The UK government has earmarked £2 million to rein in ‘nuisance drones’

The money will fund better detection equipment for police forces

A trial has been announced, but full details are sparse

The UK government has pledged £2 million to tackle what it calls “nuisance drones” in an attempt to “prevent unauthorized, dangerous activity and disruption at major events.”

As part of an initial trial taking place in London, police forces will be given “technology capable of detecting drones’ digital ‘number plates’, helping them respond more effectively to disruptive and dangerous use,” the government press release stated. Those 'number plates' are otherwise known as Remote ID.

The UK authorities added that while existing drone recognition systems can identify drones and their locations, this is generally limited to a nearby vicinity. The new trial will instead give police forces equipment with increased accuracy and reach, helping them to find and stop unauthorized drone flights more quickly — in theory.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

This should not only cut down on “nuisance drones,” the government claims, but could help businesses that operate drones as part of their operations. With improved scanners, the police might be able to better distinguish legal business drones from those flown illegally, the state argues.

Up in the sky

(Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

The move comes after several high-profile incidents involving aerial drones. During the comeback tour of the band Oasis, 10 unauthorized drones were seized by police around a particular concert venue. Drone disruption has also reportedly struck traffic at Heathrow airport, railway lines, sporting events and more.

The government claimed that its £2 million in funding could help to “strengthen security while supporting an industry that could transform vital services, create jobs and generate up to £103 billion for the UK economy,” referring to what it sees as the potential returns for drone-based businesses. The press release does not state how it arrived at this figure.

There are other unknowns. The start date of the trial is not given, nor is its end date. And despite the government stating the trial will be funded with £2 million, the press release only details funding totaling £1.7 million. Providers included the Department for Transport and the Regulatory Innovation Office, but the source of the remaining cash was not disclosed.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, as pointed out by DroneXL, the incident near Heathrow airport was not originally classified as one involving a drone — pilots reported an unknown object passing close to an aircraft wing during flight, and which could just as easily have been a balloon as a drone. Another potential issue is that drones without a 'class mark', a system that was introduced in January 2026, are technically exempt from offering Direct Remote ID until January 2028.

With much unclear about the drone trial, we’ll have to await further updates from the UK authorities. If the trial proves to be a success, it might cut down on troublesome drone flights that, in the words of the government, end up “not only spoiling the fun but creating a security risk” for the public.

Let's hope so, because it could also help prevent flight disruption — with one expert recently warning that a major drone incident is "almost certain" to close a UK airport within the next five years.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.