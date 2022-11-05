World Cup TV deals 2022: today's best sales on sporty screens

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us, and that means it's time to start looking for World Cup TV deals – so you have a screen capable of showing off the action in all the soccer games to come.

This year's World Cup is hosted in Qatar and kicks off on November 20th, running over four weeks to determine 2022's football royalty.

Now, that's just before this year's Black Friday deals event – but mercifully, Black Friday TV deals have started early this year so that you can pick a great TV with a massive discount in time. That means there are offers on all kinds of TVs at all sorts of sizes, so our top World Cup TV deal picks include TVs of all sizes, from more compact budget LCD screens to super-sized QLED and OLED options, to cater to any budget and whatever kind of viewing experience you're looking for. You'll find the latest low prices, pulled from around the internet, just below them.

We explain more about what's essential in a soccer-ready TV in our best TVs for sports guide, but the main things to look out for are: great upscaling from HD to 4K, excellent motion handling, and good brightness.

Most of the best TVs around today will offer these, but if you're looking at the huge range of TV offers that will be available as part of the upcoming Black Friday sale, be sure to keep them in mind… or just take our recommendations below!

The best World Cup TVs on Black Friday 2022

1. Sony A95K The best TV for image quality you can buy today Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch | Resolution: 4K | Display technology: QD-OLED | Smart TV: Google TV | Refresh rate: 120Hz Stunning pictures and sound Exceptional build quality Expensive Only in two sizes

This 2022 Sony TV could well be the best TV ever – which makes it a shoo-in for our top World Cup TV deal. This high-end screen boasts exceptional build quality, with some of the most stunning images to ever grace a television screen. Sony has good form for motion processing in particular, which is a crucial metric when you're watching fast-paced athletes sprint across the screen at a moment's notice.

This is a QD-OLED TV, meaning it makes the most of both OLED panels (great darks and brightness control) alongside Quantum Dot filtering (boosted color and contrast).

Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio feature quite literally vibrates the screen to emit sound, too – it won't compete with a dedicated Dolby Atmos soundbar, but it'll certainly do for the roar of the crowd in your living room. Voice recognition capability will make it easy to control playback from the comfort of the couch as well.

It's certainly pricey, though you'll also get premium gaming features like HDMI 2.1, 120Hz frame rate, and VRR –though only on two ports, which is pretty cheap for a premium TV.

Read our full Sony A95K TV review

2. LG C2 Awesome OLED quality in a huge range of sizes Screen size: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch | Resolution: 4K | Display technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS | Refresh rate: 120Hz specifications Screen Size 42-inch - 77-inch Colour Silver Screen Type OLED Stunning picture quality Ultra-thin design Only acceptable audio Some sizes are brighter than others

The LG C2 is one of the best TVs out there today – its images aren't quite as strong as the Sony A95K's, but it's costs a huge amount less. It features a stunning OLED display with an Alpha a9 Gen. 5 processor, offering incredible images, motion processing, and vibrant colors in every pixel. At this price, you're getting a truly astonishing level of picture quality, including good motion processing and a 120Hz screen to keep everything clear even when the action gets fast.

The webOS platform is one of the best in the business, too, making it easy to navigate your favourite channels and apps. The sound quality is ample as well, with 40W of volume and a 2.2 channel speaker system – perfectly good for sports, though you may miss some nuance when switching over to watch an action movie on Netflix. It's got four future-proof HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen gaming too.

Read our full LG C2 review

3. Samsung QN85B Best for bright daytime viewing at this price Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch | Resolution: 4K | Display technology: Neo QLED mini-LED | Smart TV: Tizen | Refresh rate: 120Hz Excellent brightness and color Good built-in sound No Dolby Vision Contrast not as good as OLED

The Samsung QN85B is an astonishingly bright television for the price, which should serve sports fans well if you're watching matches in bright rooms during the day – it means the colors want wash out so easily, and reflections will be less of a problem.

While the QN85B can't match OLED panels for black tones, it certainly wins in the brightness department, ensuring pictures are vivid and visible all throughout the day – rather than only in perfect viewing conditions in the late evening.

What's more, this Samsung screen packs in six speaker drivers, with Object Tracking Sound technology that helps to match audio output to its source on the screen – helping to make the action more immersive. (Just don't expect too much bass response here, or Dolby Vision HDR, frustratingly.)

Read our full Samsung QN85B TV review

4. Samsung Q60B The best cheap World Cup TV Screen size: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch | Resolution: 4K | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: Tizen | Refresh rate: 60Hz Good 4K image quality Bold QLED colors Average contrast Only 60Hz frame rate

After a capable World Cup TV deal that doesn't cost the earth? Check out this mid-range Samsung TV, the Q60B. The QLED screen will offer improved color and contrast over cheaper LCD models, though lacks the more impressive backlights in the screens higher up – this isn't a match for OLED or Neo QLED when it comes to brightness or cinematic depth.

However, Samsung is a reliable TV brand with a base level of picture quality even at this price range, and the wide mix of screen sizes will give you plenty of flexibility in choosing the right model for your home. Samsung motion processing is good, though getting a TV at this price means a 60Hz screen instead of 120Hz, so motion is a little less fluid and clear. But if you want a big punchy screen that can show the spectacle of a sporting stadium at full power, it's great value.