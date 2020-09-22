Verizon Black Friday 2020 deals: what to expect this year

Verizon Black Friday deals represent a prime opportunity for phone upgraders and switchers alike, with big discounts and even free phones potentially up for grabs. As one of the biggest and best carriers in the US, they've always got plenty of inventory in stock, and in particular run a pretty great Black Friday sales event.

This year's sure to be no exception, and even though the Black Friday 2020 sales event is still a few months away, we've put together this handy guide to not tell you what to expect, but also give you information on dates and openings.

Just below you'll also find some of last year's hottest deals to give you a quick idea of what kind of things tend to be featured in the Verizon Black Friday deals. You'll also find the best deals available for this month, just in case you were wondering what's currently featured over at Verizon and to give you a taster of what's coming on Black Friday.



When will Verizon Black Friday deals begin?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 27 this year but we expect Verizon, following last year's example, to start their sale on Thanksgiving Day online, then in-stores on Black Friday.

We also expect that Verizon, like most retailers, will have a few great deals in the lead-up to Black Friday - often up to a few weeks early, but save the big offers for the day itself.

Verizon stores generally open at 8am on Black Friday, although you'll want to enter your zip code here to see what your local store hours are, as they differ from store to store.

Verizon Black Friday deals: what to expect

Verizon's best deals tend to revolve around its lineup of unlimited plans, enticing in new plan signups with big discounts, freebies, and even free phones. It's unlikely we'll see this year's Verizon Black Friday deals break away from this trend - so expect to add an additional line or even a new plan if you want to get your hands on the best offers come November.

Switching and trade-ins are another area where Verizon likes to offer some particularly tantalising offers. Often they'll bundle in freebies, such as a free Amazon Echo Dot or gift cards to redeem on accessories for switchers, while those who trade-in a newer device can sometimes expect to see discounts of up to $700 depending on the phone.

Verizon also likes to offer fairly big discounts for online purchases - yet another reason to skip the crowds this Black Friday. Right now they'll give you $300 off on an iPhone XS for example and it's almost certain they'll be offering similar discounts on Black Friday itself - potentially on recent releases too.



The best Verizon Black Friday deals last year

Apple iPhone 11: $400 off with eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan

Verizon's flagship deal last year was on the newest iPhone release at the time - the iPhone 11, giving a particularly good trade-in offer for old iPhones. They also bundled this one up with a further $400 off for people switching over from another carrier, which was where most of the biggest deals were last year.



Apple iPhone XR: Buy one, get one free with unlimited plan

Verizon tends to have revolving deals on the budget iPhones and last year's Black Friday was no exception. A buy-one get one-free on the fairly new iPhone XR was a real highlight last year and we're expecting them to replicate it this year on a newer model.



Samsung phones: $750 off when you switch with unlimited

It wasn't just iPhones that were featured in Verizon's Black Friday deals, they were also offering some mighty fine discounts on both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 - the newest entries at the time. This year, we'll probably see something similar on the S20 and newly released Note 20.



Tablets: up to $200 off

A whole range of excellent tablets were on sale last year at Verizon - Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Book 2 to name just a few. This year we'll probably see the same with maybe even further discounts on older devices thanks to the latest iPad launches.



Verizon Black Friday deals: should I wait?

Unfortunately there's no definitive answer to this. Verizon always has great deals all year round so there are often multiple eye-catching offers on at any one time over at their official site. They also tend to refresh their deals every few weeks with all sorts of new upgrade options, switching offers, and discounts. That makes it pretty difficult to determine what's around the corner in regards to pre-Black Friday as one week you can find great bundle deals and then the next something completely different like upgrade offers only.

That said, all indicators point to this Black Friday event being a big one and we're sure the Verizon Black Friday sale will be as good, if not better than previous years. That means if you're willing to wait, you'll most likely be rewarded with deals which are just that little bit better than normal.



The best Verizon deals this month

If you want a little flavor of what's to come, check out this months Verizon deals just down below, which include some great offers on new releases.



Apple iPhone 11: $20 $15/month and buy one get one free

Verizon's iPhone 11 offer is particularly enticing this month. Not only are they now offering the device for a lower than ever before monthly fee if you purchase online, but they'll also throw in a free device if you're buying one with a new Unlimited line. You'll also get a load of freebies - an Amazon Echo Dot, Smart Plug, and a free copy of the new Marvel Avenger's game.

Apple iPhone SE: $399 free with an Unlimited plan

Verizon's iPhone SE offer is particularly generous right now, bundling in a device completely free with a new unlimited plan. While the plans can indeed be pretty pricey at Verizon, that's a total saving of $399 and a brand new, 2020 iPhone packed with the latest tech. Definitely a great option for those looking for a more budget minded phone.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20: buy one, get one free, plus up to $700 off in trade-in

Verizon absolutely loves to offer buy-one get-one free deals on brand new releases and the latest from Samsung - the Galaxy Note 20, is no exception. What's really sweetening the deal here though is the additional savings that can be had by trading in an old device - up to $700 right now, plus another $300 off if you happen to be switching.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Save $300 when you upgrade

Use code SAMSUNG5G at checkout to score a nice little discount when you upgrade to a newer Samsung Galaxy device online this week at Verizon. While limited to existing customers, this is a great option if you're applicable as you don't need to buy a new plan, unlike most Verizon deals.

Apple iPhone XS: save $300, plus $150 when you switch

The iPhone XS, last year's flagship, is also on offer right now at Verizon with a flat $300 discount for people purchasing online. They'll also throw in a free $150 Verizon gift card if you're switching in from another carrier to a Verizon unlimited data plan.

