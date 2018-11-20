This great Walmart Black Friday gaming deal sees $100 off the Xbox One S

Walmart Black Friday savings are here, and they include deals on everything from 4K TVs to robot vacuums. Walmart's in-store Black Friday sale starts this Thursday at 6 PM local time, but the retail giant is releasing new deals online every day.
Currently, you can get the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199. That's $100 off the original price and the best price we've seen for this gaming console.
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle
$299 $199 at Amazon
For a limited time, the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle is on sale for only $199 at Walmart. The Xbox One S bundle includes a console with 4K UHD support, a dull game download of Minecraft, and a wireless controller.
Other notable Walmart Black Friday deals include $100 off an iPad Mini 4, the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for $327.99 and the best-selling iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for $40 off. If you want an upgrade from the Xbox One S bundle, Walmart is also offering the powerful Xbox One X Console for $100 off.
Shop the following Walmart Black Friday deals that are available now.
Black Friday Walmart Deals: Live
Samsung 50-inch Class 4K Smart LED TV
$599.99 $327.99 at Walmart
The top-rated Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV is on sale for $327.99. That's $272 off the original price and undercuts Amazon's price by $100.
Apple iPad Mini 4
$399.99 $349 at Walmart
Walmart is offering $50 off the best-selling Apple iPad Mini 4. This convenient tablet is small enough to hold in one hand and would make a great Christmas gift for anyone on your list.
iRobot Roomba 618 Robot Vacuum
$269 $229 at Walmart
A favorite product every Black Friday, the iRobot Roomba 618 is on sale for $229. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.
RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV
$899.99 $429.99 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the RCA 65-inch 4K HDTV for $429.99. That's $470 off the original price and the lowest price we've seen for this Ultra HD TV.
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$499.99 $399 at Walmart
The Powerful Xbox One X Console offers a full 4K gaming experience and is currently on sale for $399. That's the lowest price it's been all year.