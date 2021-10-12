Black Friday Apple Pencil deals 2021: what we expect to see

Black Friday Apple Pencil deals are a boon to Apple fans. It’s not often throughout the year we see good Apple deals, and especially with so many new iPad models and increased popularity throughout the pandemic, Apple Pencil discounts are hard to find - that’s why we’re here to help.

That being said, last year, we saw some great Black Friday Apple Pencil deals, allowing you to pick up a stylus for your iPad at a discounted price. It's a great accessory, whether you already own an Apple tablet, or are planning to get a Black Friday iPad deal.

We’re coming into the home stretch ahead of Black Friday 2021, which starts on November 26 this year, and while we’re still a while off, it’s always better to come prepared. We’ve assembled everything you need to know to get the best deals on Apple Pencils this Black Friday. Alternatively, we also can point you in the direction of some fantastic third-party Apple Pencil alternatives.

When will the best Black Friday Apple Pencil deals start in 2021? While this year, Black Friday officially kicks off on November 26, we typically see deals start to drip through in the month leading up, starting late October. However, for Apple Pencil Black Friday deals, retailers tend to wait until the weekend itself for the lowest prices, with a few exceptions coming in the week leading up to the main event. We're expecting to see a similar trend this year, perhaps with a few small exceptions - which we'll of course be keeping tabs on.

How can I get the best Apple Pencil deals during Black Friday?

Most important when it comes to buying an Apple Pencil is choosing the right one - and not just because one has better or different features.

If you have an iPad mini 6, iPad Air 4, iPad Pro 11 (2018, 2020 or 2021) or iPad Pro 12.9 (2018, 2020 or 2021) you will need the Apple Pencil 2.

The original stylus is only compatible with older iPad Pro models, as well as some newer iPads in other ranges. You can see a full compatibility list here if you're confused with what model you own.

Beyond compatibility, there are some other big differences between the two models of Apple Pencil. For example, the Apple Pencil 2 has much better charging, snapping to the side of your iPad magnetically and charging wirelessly from there. On the other hand, the original Apple Pencil is way more fiddly, only charging when plugged into the tablet.

The Apple Pencil 2 is a bit more functionally sound, too, allowing users to double-tap to switch to the previous tool used or set up other commands such as showing the color palette or activating the eraser.

What Black Friday Apple Pencil deals do we expect to see in 2021?

The Apple Pencil retails at $129 (£119) for the second generation or $99 (£89) on the first version outside of Black Friday. It's unusual to see significant discounts for most of the year, but in 2020 we saw fantastic Black Friday Apple Pen discounts.

The lowest price we've ever seen on the second generation is $99 / £99.99 on Cyber Monday 2020. We saw the first-generation Apple Pencil price drop steeply during Black Friday, too, to $79 / £69, so for older iPad users, there are opportunities for great savings.

