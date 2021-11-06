Best Amazon Kindle cases: protect your ereader

The Amazon Kindle has become synonymous with ereaders and has carved out a nifty slice of that market. If you own an ereader, it's very likely you own an Amazon Kindle.

If you’ve picked up a Kindle, a Paperwhite or an Oasis, you’ll want to protect your investment against the elements and human error. Thankfully, each ereader offers its own set of unique options.

We may soon see some of these protective cases drop in price over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, plus we'd expect to see a host of Amazon Kindle Black Friday deals around that period too.

If you've got an Amazon ereader that needs protecting, keep reading as we’ve collected some of our favorites cases to keep your device in top condition.

We haven't had all of these Amazon Kindle cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best cases for Amazon Kindle (2019)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is a great place to start for Kindle cases for obvious reasons, and this fabric-based option offers a great way to protect the back and the display.

With a magnetic connection to ensure it won’t open in your bag, it’ll also wake your Kindle when opened - so your device is ready when you are. You can also pick from a few colors, too.

(Image credit: Fintie)

If you’re on a budget, or are simply looking for something with more design options, this Fintie case is ideal. While its leather-style outer case isn’t genuine leather, it does offer a range of colors and patterns.

It also offers the same magnetic clasp as the Amazon version, including the sleep/wake functionality - but at almost half of the price.

(Image credit: GOVTVA)

GOVTVA Stand Case Kick back and Kindle TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $20.99 View at Amazon Prime $20.99 View at Amazon Prime $21.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Handle doubles as a kickstand + Hard shell around the edges of your device Reasons to avoid - Material won’t be for everyone

Sticking with synthetic leather, this GOVTVA effort offers essentially the same functionality as the Fintie and the Amazon option (sleep/wake, magnetic clasp, and a variety of designs), but with an added handle on the back.

Not only can this ensure the Kindle doesn’t get away from you on a bumpy train ride or when in a busy place, but it also doubles as a kickstand - ideal for resting your arms after a long day.

(Image credit: MoKo)

MoKo 11-inch Tablet Sleeve Breezy sleeve TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $9.98 View at Amazon Prime $9.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sponge innards to provide padding + Zipper prevents accidental opening Reasons to avoid - Not made specifically for the Kindle

While it’s not specifically designed for your Kindle, this 11-inch tablet sleeve from MoKo is a solid option regardless. Its slim, so won’t take up a lot of extra room in your bag or suitcase, and offers a sponge lining to prevent damage when your Kindle is dropped.

It comes in a variety of colors, and its zipped opening ensures you won’t need to worry too much about it accidentally opening and exposing your screen to anything that could scratch it.

Best cases for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Fabric Cover Manufacturer’s choice Reasons to buy + Water-safe fabric + Perfect fit Reasons to avoid - Lacking in protection at the top and bottom of the device

Amazon’s own effort is an easy recommendation for Paperwhite 2018 owners. Offering water-safe fabric, you can read your Kindle by the pool or on the beach and know an accidental splash won’t ruin it, and the sleep/wake functionality makes it feel just like opening a book.

Once you throw it in a bag, the magnets will keep the front cover locked in place, and while there are only three color options, we’re surprised how much we’re drawn to the Canary Yellow variant.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover Leather luxury TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $29.99 View at Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + More color choices + Microfiber interior Reasons to avoid - Leather isn't for everyone

If you’re not keen on the water-safe fabric, we’ve got good news - not only does Amazon offer a leather alternative for only $10 / £10 more, but there are more color choices, too.

As with the fabric version, it’s a snug fit for your tablet, but this time there’s a microfiber lining. Amazon also calls this its lightest leather cover, so it won’t add too much in the way of bulk to your Kindle.

(Image credit: Caseable)

Caseable Amazon Kindle Paperwhite cover Custom Kindle TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Custom designs + Neoprene padding Reasons to avoid - No magnetic clasp

If you fancy yourself as an artist, or have seen a design you like, Caseable offers the chance to add your own custom image print on your Kindle Paperwhite cover.

While you give up the magnetic clasp and sleep/wake functionality from other cases, you do get the opportunity to make your case entirely yours. The front cover is held in place by a band instead, which gives your device a notebook-like quality.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

Twelve South BookBook Something different TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $49.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Unique design + Solid protection Reasons to avoid - Might be too bulky for some

If your ereader doesn’t feel enough like an actual book for your liking, then Twelve South’s interesting Kindle case may be just what you’re looking for. Designed to look like a large, leather-bound book, it’ll help your Kindle fit right in on your bookshelf.

It’s not all looks, though - it’s also sturdy enough to protect your device if dropped, and has an internal kick-stand to read hands-free.

Best cases for Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Oasis Premium Leather Cover Premium cover doesn’t come cheap TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $64.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Leather texture + Magnetic clasp Reasons to avoid - Pretty pricey

Amazon’s leather effort for the Oasis is gorgeous, and it only gets better with age thanks to its leather developing a natural patina over time.

As with many of the Amazon efforts, though, it does have some gaps at the top and bottom, but it’ll auto-wake your device when opened and offers a magnetic clasp to keep the display from being scratched or damaged in transit.

(Image credit: Fintie)

While this Fintie effort may look at first glance to be another case with a screen cover, it’s a little smarter than that. The microfiber-lined front panel can be opened like a book, but it can also fold over to form a kickstand for hands-free reading.

That doesn’t add bulk, though, as the cover still folds flat for one-handed reading, keeping the entire design perfectly slim.

(Image credit: Noreve)

Noreve Amazon Kindle Oasis Leather Case A touch of class Reasons to buy + Premium leather case + Can be initialed for customization Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you want your Kindle Oasis to show off a little, then why not check out this leather option from boutique brand Noreve. Not only is it made of high-quality leather, but said leather is scratch and slip-resistant.

It’s still soft to the touch, and offers a magnetic clasp. If you’re looking for something more unique, then you can have a custom logo, initials, or name engraved on the inner lining, too.

(Image credit: Fintie)

Another Fintie entry on this list, but this flip case offers a kickstand for desk-based reading that’s more adjustable than the origami case mentioned above. With multiple patterns to choose from, it looks great, too.

For the low price, it’s got a nifty charger cut-out, and while your tablet can’t be flipped if you prefer the buttons on the other side, it does offer solid protection at the front and back.

(Image credit: WALNEW)

WALNEW 7-inch Sleeve Keep your Kindle cozy Reasons to buy + Attractive design + All-round protection Reasons to avoid - Not technically a case

Okay, so this WALNEW option isn’t necessarily a case - it’s more of a sleeve, but it does protect your device by tucking it inside a suede lining to prevent scratches.

It won’t add too much bulk, either, and it looks great - with four color options and a suede exterior that’s soft to the touch.