The excellent Bose QuietComfort SC headphones plummet to a record low AU$249

If you've been wanting to upgrade your personal music listening experience with a top-performing pair of headphones, but don't want to spend big on a premium set, this deal on the Bose QuietComfort SC should be right up your alley.

Dropping to just AU$249 on Amazon, this deal beats a similar price drop we saw last month by 95 cents. That's a small figure, we admit, but it means we can now categorically say this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this set of Bose noise cancelling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones have been available for just over a year, and it would be fair to say they had their limelight stolen by the flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones that launched shortly after. The Ultras will set you back close to AU$500 and for our money, we don't think there's enough of a difference to warrant the extra AU$250 spend.

The QuietComfort SC benefit from Bose's legendary expertise when it comes to ANC performance and as such, they're capable of blocking virtually all external noises, aided by their comfortable and secure fit for extra passive isolation.

As for their sound, there's very little to fault. They deliver a warm, powerful sound that is "bassy, but brilliant" according to our reviewer. They're talented when it comes to delivering crisp, precise higher frequencies, too. You’re able to adjust the EQ settings within the app, but do note that the extent of customisation is limited compared to some other headphone brands.

We would have loved to have seen more than 24 hours of battery life, although it is still plenty for the majority of long-haul flights, somewhere these headphones excel.

We did also comment on the fact that, at full price, they could be deemed expensive and that the Ultras would certainly be worth the smaller, extra amount. But for AU$249, we have zero complaints and reckon this is a bargain that shouldn't be overlooked.