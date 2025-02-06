These Bose buds are perfect for all ears – I can't recommend them highly enough for under AU$200

Think Bose and you’ll likely think premium headphones coupled with premium price tags. For the most part, you’d be right, but the audio maestro launched the QuietComfort Earbuds (not to be confused with the flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds) at the tail end of 2024 at a more accessible price point.

They immediately earned 4.5 stars in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review and a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds thanks to their potent combination of excellent sound, a comfortable fit that suits all ears and Bose’s legendary noise cancellation technology. I thought their AU$298 list price was fair considering what they can do and how good they sound, but you can now pick them up from Amazon with a AU$100 discount.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289.95 now AU$198 at Amazon Save AU$100.95

Employing best-in-class noise cancellation, an unbelievably comfortable and secure fit, solid battery life and a feature-packed app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nothing short of exemplary. This deal at Amazon brings them down to the lowest price I’ve seen.

Bose is famed for its noise cancellation technology and while its absolute best is reserved for the high-end, high-price Ultra series of headphones and earbuds, the version included in this much more affordable pair of true wireless earbuds is good enough to worry other pairs costing twice as much. Our reviewer said “It completely eradicates all but the most incessant and loud background noises, and its Aware mode is fantastically smart in isolating and amplifying voices while hiding other sounds.”

Of course, blocking out the world around you is only worth it if the music being delivered to your ears sounds its best, and yet again the Bose QC Earbuds deliver in spades. The company’s classic warm and rich sound profile makes an appearance here, with the low-end satisfying even the most die-hard of bass fans, yet not to the extent of overpowering the rest of the mix. Mid-range and high frequencies are also given the space to shine to the point where you’ll be able to “hear the different instruments spread around you,” and “if you close your eyes you feel like you could point to where each one is,” said our reviewer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Bose’s stability bands return once again to help ensure the QC Earbuds remain secure in your ears. You get multiple sizes included along with a selection of ear tips, meaning everyone should have no trouble finding the combination that’s right for them. They’re also IPX4 rated against sweat and water, although they are more water-resistant than fully waterproof. Finally, battery life is rated at 8.5 hours on a single charge, with an extra 31.5 hours available from the case, which is better than the 6 hours + 24 hours the Ultra Earbuds promise.

They’re nothing short of outstanding and this deal at Amazon makes them truly unrivalled. If you want to save a little extra, you can pick them up from Bose direct and use our exclusive coupon code which saves you 10% when you spend AU$200 or more. This means you will need to add something else to your basket given the fact Bose is matching Amazon’s AU$198 price. We added the recommended AU$9 gift box to our basket and with the code applied, the total came down to AU$187.