The Apple AirPods Max are down to a record-low price again at Amazon

As part of the early Labor Day sales, there’s a chance to buy some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around for under $400. Today, you can buy the Apple AirPods Max at Amazon for $399 (was $549) which is basically the lowest we’ve ever seen them.

Last month, the Apple AirPods Max dropped to $395 as part of the Prime Day sales but other than that, they simply don’t go lower than $399. It’s a great price for a pair of cans that comfortably command a premium price due to great audio quality and a stylish build too.

One of the best headphone deals at the moment, the Apple AirPods Max are super simple to pair to your Apple devices, look good, feel good, and – of course – sound good (the important part, right?).

Today’s best Apple AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon

We're calling this a record-low price as the Apple AirPods Max have only been $4 cheaper than this in the past for Prime Day – and they’re worth every cent. The headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions so you can easily wear them for the 20 hours of battery life.

Some of the best AirPods around for those seeking an over-ear solution, the Apple AirPods Max deliver extraordinary sound. In our Apple AirPods Max review, we explained they were the “perfect headphones for Apple devotees” thanks to a “fantastic user experience” and “brilliant extra features for iOS”. The downside? The price! At least now, that’s less of an issue.

If you want the best wireless headphones around and you’re surrounded by Apple products (like me), these fit into the ecosystem well. You gain a wide and well-balanced soundstage with immersive spatial audio to make you feel you’re at a concert. They also work brilliantly when watching a movie with Dolby Atmos shining here. The Apple AirPods Max are pricey but you won’t regret owning them.

If you need to keep costs down, there are other AirPods deals around as well as some great noise canceling headphone deals.