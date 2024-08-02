Bose's best premium noise-cancelling headphones get a big price cut at Amazon

We absolutely love the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, despite their premium price. They look great, sound great, and today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $349 (was $429). This is only $10 more expensive than the record-low price seen earlier this year.

These are some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to active noise cancellation to block out unwanted outside sounds. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, our headline to describe them was "Fun, comfortable, smart, portable, and phenomenal-sounding… so close to perfect". Based on that, they're a great buy if you want some premium headphones at a good price.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349.99 at Amazon

We don't see the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones discounted very often at all. With an $80 price reduction, we'd suggest snapping them up right now. They boast incredible sound quality, crisp spatial audio, and unrivalled active noise cancellation. The deal extends to all color choices, including black, sandstone and white smoke, so you can find the right style for you.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are not only some of the best headphones you can buy but also one of the best noise-cancelling headphones for blocking out everything around you. We ranked them as the best premium option, but now that they're so discounted, they could even be one of the best current all-rounders.

Their only flaw is that they have relatively low battery life for the price, but you still get up to 24 hours of usage. Otherwise, you'll enjoy phenomenal sound quality, a super-comfy build, and such strong active noise cancellation that you won’t be disturbed while you listen to music, watch videos, or make calls.

If these are not what you're looking for, then there are many other headphone deals out there, including cheaper options, too. If your eyes are firmly on a particular brand, there are specific AirPods deals around as well.