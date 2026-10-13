CMF by Nothing has the compact Speaker S and larger Speaker M

Both tote Bluetooth 6.0, dual device connection, and multiple audio modes

You can detach the speakers' panels and 3D print your own replacements

There are two new audio devices in town, and they come from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF — but they’ve attracted substantial attention in such little time for one particular reason.

Hot on the heels of the recent Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, the new Speaker S and Speaker M mark CMF’s portable speaker debut, mainly because of their quirky milk carton-inspired design which, as you can see, gives it quite an edge over the best Bluetooth speakers on the visual front. The smaller Speaker S is going for $59 / £49 and the larger Speaker M is $109 / $99, with both being available in white, dark grey, orange, and turquoise.

(Image credit: Nothing / CMF)

While both are affordable entry-level options, they’re built for different purposes. The Speaker S is more compact, designed for easy transportability and listening on the go, packing a ‘custom-tuned’ 45mm driver and two passive radiators. If filling a room with your favorite tunes for a party or gathering is the bigger priority, that’s where the Speaker M comes in handy, which packs a 60Hz–20kHz frequency range.

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As far as their respective features go, that’s pretty much it, and despite the size difference there’s a lot of common ground between the two models sitting beneath its carton-like surface. For starters, both speakers give you 18 hours of playback at 50% volume with Ultra Bass on, an audio feature that adds a little impact to music that needs ‘extra weight’. Fast-charging for 10 minutes will also give you an hour’s worth of playback.

Both support Bluetooth 6.0, allowing a connection range of over 100 metres between the speaker and your connected device. If you find yourself flicking between two different devices to control your audio playback, both models support dual-connection, meaning you can move between devices without having to keep pairing them to your speaker each time. I can see this coming in handy if there are two passionate maestros at the same gathering who will stop at nothing to assume total control over the party’s soundtrack — sharing is caring.

(Image credit: Nothing / CMF)

Speaking of sharing, CMF’s new speakers offer an extensive range of playback options. Firstly, Stereo Mode turns two Speaker S or Speaker M devices into individual left and right output channels for a stereo pair. Party Mode is even more flexible however, giving you the freedom to pair both models together to beef up the sound, including, apparently, compatible models from other brands.

CMF is also taking its first speakers to another level by adding a unique customization element to the aesthetic. The front panels of both the Speaker S and Speaker M are removable, and can be swapped with another one of a different shade. CMF is also encouraging 3D printer owners to go ham on the creativity front, providing a guide for you to print your own custom panels and volume knobs so you can build your speaker around your home’s interior. It’s so extra, but I love the creative freedom.

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