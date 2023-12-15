Searching for a last-minute gift? These 9 headphones are some of our top rated

The best headphones make excellent Christmas gifts. These days, the top headphones you can buy are beautifully-designed, packed with features and make your favorite tunes sound outstanding. For all of these reasons, a good pair of headphones make a special present to open on the big day.

There are several headphone and earbud designs to choose from these days, like the best wireless earbuds or the best bone conduction headphones. But many people – audiophiles often included – still prefer a pair of the best over-ear headphones, which have a headband and two cups.

Of course, everyone is different. But we'd also bet that if you're buying a gift for a loved one these holidays, a pair of over-ear headphones is a safer bet than any other style. The problem is, with so much choice these days, it can be hard to know which pair you should buy.

In this gift guide we've selected the best of the best headphones, the best noise-cancelling headphones and then our top budget picks. We've focused on who each pair would be best for, and even offered alternative suggestions under each. Whoever you're buying a headphones gift for this Christmas, there should be a solid recommendation here that'll suit them.

If you're considering buying a pair of headphones for a loved one but don't necessarily need an over-ear design, check out our best wireless earbuds gift guide instead. We also highly recommend you take a look at our other guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. They're packed with even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas .

Best headphone gifts for most people

Best headphones gifts for ANC

Best headphones gifts for those on a budget

Best budget sound Sony WH-CH520 $38 at Amazon $46.99 at TradeInn USD $58 at Buydig.com Excellent value If you're on a budget but want to gift a pair of headphones that tick all of the boxes, you need the Sony WH-CH520. They're superb value with a clear and well-rounded sound and plenty of customization options. They feel robust and have comfortable padding, too. At this price don't expect high-end features, like ANC, but they do the basics incredibly well. For an affordable offering with ANC, try the Sony WH-CH720N. Best budget ANC JBL Tune 770NC Check Amazon Cheap and reliable The JBL Tune 770NC aren't the most exciting pair of headphones around and wouldn't stand a chance next to the stunning ANC options above, but they're also a fraction of the price. These JBL over-ears are a reliable offering that fit well and are easy to store. During our testing we were also surprised by just how good the ANC, sound and battery life are here, ideal for all-day listening. The JBL Tune 670NC came before these, which means they're likely to be even cheaper these days. Best budget overall Jabra Elite 45h Incredibly affordable sound The Jabra audio brand are masters at creating headphones that deliver top specs that often undercut the high-end competition and the Jabra Elite 45h are no exception. They promise a weighty and balanced sound and impressive battery life at a fraction of the cost of rivals. The design is also comfortable, folds up easy and looks classier than it should at this price. You'll also get good ANC and sound for under $100/£100 with the Anker Soundcore Space One.

