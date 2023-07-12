Hurry! You don’t have long till this sale on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones ends

Are you frantically trying to decide which headphones you should buy before the Prime Day deals end? This should help… Sony’s outstanding WH-1000XM4 headphones are heavily discounted on Amazon in both the US and UK, making them one of the best deals we've seen this Prime Day.

Yes, the WH-1000XM4 were released in late 2020, and have since been dethroned as Sony's flagship headphones by the WH-1000XM5s. But we still rate them as the best headphones you can buy for most people – and right now they're an absolute steal on Amazon.

In the US, you can nab 29% off the original retail price of $349, which brings them down to just $248. That's just $20 more than their cheapest-ever price on Amazon, which they briefly hit last year, so be quick if you want to bag a bargain.

For those of you in the UK, the WH-1000XM4s have been marked down by even more. They're currently discounted by 44% from £350 to £197.50, which is their lowest price ever on Amazon. There aren't many premium headphones you can buy for under £200, so this is a great deal.

Get our top-rated headphones for their lowest-ever price this Amazon Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £197.60 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for the model we rate as the best headphones in the world for most people. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 at Amazon

Our favorite best headphones, which are the perfect all-rounder, have just been slashed by 20% in a great deal on Amazon. We tend to get excited when we see deals on these headphones because of how superb they are across the board. They boast rich sound, great noise cancelation and are packed with loads of smart features, which we test in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are excellent across the board. They deliver supreme audio quality, are packed with premium features including top active noise cancelation, have a long 30-hour battery life, a built-in mic and a sturdy over-ear design.

These headphones blew us away so much in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review that we were confronted with the question of whether they are the best headphones ever made. Of course, technology is always improving and so of course their successors are better in areas – but only marginally.

We still think these offer the best overall package for anyone looking for the best headphones, so much so that we even rate Sony's earbuds of the same model the best for most people.

Sure, you can find even more Prime Day headphones deals in the sales. But if it were down to me, I'd be scooping up a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM4s before the sales event ends later today.