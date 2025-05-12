Forget Sony and Bose – the Sonos Ace headphones I love for both music and movies are currently AU$212 off

It’s Click Frenzy Mayhem this week in Australia, which means excellent deals should pop up left, right and centre. And, despite not officially kicking off until tomorrow, May 13, The Good Guys has already come out of the gate swinging with a stellar AU$212 discount on the Sonos Ace headphones.

Sonos’ first pair of headphones will be turning one-year old in June and, while it’s fair to say they don’t quite have the very best headphones quaking in their boots when it comes to outright sound quality, they’re truly excellent for watching movies. Plus, I still personally believe them to be the most comfortable pair of headphones I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing.

At their AU$699 list price, however, even I had to concede they were a hard sell, but now thanks to this 30% discount at The Good Guys, I can’t recommend them enough.

Sonos Ace: was AU$699 now AU$488 at The Good Guys Save AU$212 Employing 40mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation and a 30-hour battery life, there is much to like about Sonos’ first headphone attempt. They’re exceptionally comfortable too, making them easy to listen to for hours on end. Throw in the ability to deliver Dolby Atmos soundtracks to your ears via a Sonos soundbar, and you have yourself one of the best pairs of headphones for both music and movies. Be sure to click the ‘Price Beat’ button to get the full discount. Also available in black.

Sonos has gifted its Ace headphones with a number of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound, for devices that support it. It’s also possible to connect via a wired connection to enable lossless high-resolution audio from compatible sources.

Their main party trick, however, is the ability to connect to a Sonos soundbar – the Arc Ultra, Arc, Ray and both generations of Beam are all supported – and at the touch of a button on the headphones, sound will be diverted from your soundbar to the Aces instead. Sonos appropriately calls this TV Audio Swap, and if you own a Sonos soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, then you’ll also get Dolby Atmos from the Ace headphones.

Now, I know I said earlier they were better with movies than music, a sentiment shared by our reviewer in our Sonos Ace review, but I do still find them to be wholly enjoyable to use for music on a daily basis. I predominantly listen to dance and electronic music, and I’m more than satisfied with their performance.

The consensus at the time of our review was that, compared to similarly-priced rivals such as the Apple AirPods Max and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, the Sonos Ace didn’t quite do enough to justify their lofty price tag.

However, with this significant reduction in price, those same qualms are easier to forgive. They’re still definitely an energetic listen with great bass weight and they are capable of picking out good amounts of detail from your favourite songs. Plus, the noise cancellation is effective for those morning commutes. Oh, and did I mention just how comfortable they are? I’ve worn my pair for an entire eight-hour working day and not felt fatigued, something I can’t say of many other pairs.