AirPods deals are back at Amazon and arrive before Christmas - prices from $99.99
Save on the best-selling AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro 2
Apple's highly-coveted AirPods were some of the most popular deals during Black Friday, and Amazon has brought the earbuds back just in time for the holidays. You can save on the best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which is on sale for a record-low price of $189.99, and get the AirPods 2 for just $99.99.
• Shop more of today's best deals at Amazon
While the AirPods 2 lack noise cancellation, the 2nd generation earbuds come with Apple's H1 chip to deliver quality sound and faster pairing with seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also offers voice control via Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life in addition to the five hours in the buds themselves.
The AirPods Pro 2 launched late last year and are some of the best earbuds you can buy, with enhanced noise cancellation and overall improved sound quality thanks to Apple's new H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life, and this specific model comes with a USC-C charging case, so you don't have to rely on a Lightning cable.
Today's AirPods deals are the best prices you can find right now, and they both arrive before Christmas. If you want to give someone a pair of Apple earbuds, you should grab these offers at Amazon before it's too late.
Today's best AirPods deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$159 now $99.99 at Amazon
After they sold out during Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 back in stock and on sale for $99.99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology. Arrive before Christmas
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was
$249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has brought the earbuds back down to a record-low price of $189.99. The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy and feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Arrive before Christmas
More holiday sales
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Stocking stuffers: tech, gift cards, candy & toys
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
More AirPods deals
See more of today's best cheap AirPods sales and shop for more bargains in our Christmas sales roundup.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Philip Berne
By Philip Berne
By Craig Hale