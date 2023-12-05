AirPods deals are back at Amazon and arrive before Christmas - prices from $99.99

Apple's highly-coveted AirPods were some of the most popular deals during Black Friday, and Amazon has brought the earbuds back just in time for the holidays. You can save on the best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which is on sale for a record-low price of $189.99, and get the AirPods 2 for just $99.99.



While the AirPods 2 lack noise cancellation, the 2nd generation earbuds come with Apple's H1 chip to deliver quality sound and faster pairing with seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also offers voice control via Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life in addition to the five hours in the buds themselves.



The AirPods Pro 2 launched late last year and are some of the best earbuds you can buy, with enhanced noise cancellation and overall improved sound quality thanks to Apple's new H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life, and this specific model comes with a USC-C charging case, so you don't have to rely on a Lightning cable.



Today's AirPods deals are the best prices you can find right now, and they both arrive before Christmas. If you want to give someone a pair of Apple earbuds, you should grab these offers at Amazon before it's too late.

