Bose goes wild for Black Friday with record-low prices on headphones, speakers, and more

Bose is world-renowned for its fantastic audio products, and this year the company is offering some of the best Black Friday deals around.

Our pick of the bunch for US shoppers is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $299 (was $429), a new record-low price for some of the best headphones of 2024.

In the UK, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are available for £299 (was £449.95) at Amazon, again, the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you fancy a Bluetooth speaker instead, our pick for Best Bluetooth Speaker in the TechRadar's Choice Awards, the superb Bose SoundLink Max, is just $299 (was $399) at Amazon). And the SoundLink Max is reduced to a new-low price in the UK, available for £299 (was £399) at Amazon.

With loads of record-low prices on some of the best Bose headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers, there's a Bose Black Friday deal here for everyone.

Today's best US Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back to their lowest ever price. The star of these September 2023-release Bose QuietComfort earbuds is the all-new Immersive Audio feature (for various head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, provided you can live without multi-point connectivity or wireless charging (you have to buy a cover for the case to get that).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $299 at Amazon A $130 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones, matching their lowest price to date. With incredible sound quality, supreme comfort, and unrivaled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed an incredible listening experience. Opt for the Lunar Blue or Diamond Anniversary Edition for that excellent $299 price.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $699 at Amazon A great soundbar packed with Dolby Atmos technology, this offers hefty, wide and cinematic sound for your TV. There are lots of control options, and it's really well-made, and blends in nicely under a TV. This is the lowest that Bose's best soundbar has ever been – a great Black Friday deal.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon This is the lowest that these headphones have even been, and they give you active noise cancellation that's basically the best you can get for remotely close to this price. This deal is only on the Cypress Green model, and while I suspect that all colors will fall to this price eventually, that's just my hunch – $219 is the cheapest they've been in the past.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon We just crowned this as the Best Bluetooth Speaker of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024, and this is the lowest price we've seen it for. It's premium, but you'll hear why in your music – there's plenty of power for outdoor listening, but plenty of nuance to just use it as a great speaker at home.

Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This compact Bose soundbar gets its first discount since launch, making it even better value. It offers Dolby Atmos support with real upfiring speakers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and an AI Dialogue mode to make speech clearer. If you want impressively large sound from a smaller soundbar, this looks like a good deal.

Today's best UK Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available for under £200, another record-low price. With an all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, these earbuds are an excellent option for any music lover. In short, these are the most advanced noise-canceling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price – but we don't know how long it'll last!

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349 now £218.46 at Amazon These give you noise cancellation that's as good as you can get for the price, and they're light and comfortable for long listening sessions. This isn't quite the cheapest they've been – they fell to £211 at one point – but this is the lowest they've been otherwise.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon We just crowned this as the Best Bluetooth Speaker of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024, and this is the lowest price we've seen it for. It's premium, but you'll hear why in your music – there's plenty of power for outdoor listening, but plenty of nuance to just use it as a great speaker at home.

Bose has gone out of its way to make it almost impossible not to buy one of the company's audio products this Black Friday. With loads of record-low prices and a variety of products ranging from headphones to soundbars, there's a Black Friday saving for everyone.

Some of these products in the UK are eligible for an extra hidden discount if you're willing to wait on shipping, almost a no-brainer considering the higher price of some of these purchases.

So what are you waiting for? Opt for Bose this Black Friday and upgrade your audio game for way less than we've ever seen before.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday earbuds deals or our Black Friday headphones deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK