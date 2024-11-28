This hidden discount could save you even more on your UK Amazon Black Friday purchases – here's how to get it
Save more money by waiting a little longer
- Amazon is offering you an extra saving on eligible Black Friday purchases
- Opt for Free No-Rush Delivery and save an extra 2%
- Save extra on thousands of Amazon Black Friday deals
There's a hidden discount on Amazon this Black Friday, and if you don't know it exists you might miss out on a small, but worthwhile, extra saving.
This Black Friday, Amazon has some of the best Black Friday deals, and you can snag an extra 2% off by simply picking "Free No-Rush Delivery". The slower delivery option is only available to Amazon Prime members, so if you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, make sure to check if the products you're looking to pick up are eligible for the secret discount.
Amazon is one of the best places to grab a Black Friday deal. Whether that's one of the best Black Friday PC deals or even the best Black Friday soundbar deals, there's something for everyone just in time for the holiday season. This extra discount might not sound like a lot, but every little helps at this time of year, and if the product you want to buy is slightly cheaper, you'd be a fool not to pick this slower shipping option just to save 2%.
Today's best eligible Amazon deals
£67.50 with extra 2% off
This is quite possibly the cheapest Ninja air fryer deal we'll see this Black Friday, and a great entry-level option for small kitchens. Despite its small size, it still offers four cooking modes (air fry, dehydrate, roast, and reheat) making it a versatile pick. It dropped to £69 at Ninja's own online store, but it's a few pennies cheaper at Amazon.
Read our full Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review
£151 with extra 2% off
This spacious two-drawer air fryer is the number-one best seller at Amazon, and it's cheaper than ever right now in the Black Friday sale. In our tests, we found it cooked evenly every time, delivering consistent crispy, golden chips and tender, juicy chicken.
See our full Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone review
£176 with extra 2% off
The DualSense Edge is a superb premium PS5 controller that's usually just a touch too expensive to recommend. This current sale price is more in line with similar controllers on the market, and thus it's much easier to recommend currently.
£489 with extra 2% off
If you want a Galaxy Watch Ultra in the UK, you can find it at Amazon for £499, a price matched by Currys and Samsung's own website too. That's the lowest-ever price and a much more stable discount than the US listing.
£60 with extra 2% off
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Logitech MX Vertical. It's a very well-made mouse with excellent battery life and the best ergonomics you'll ever find on a computer accessory. I love mine, you'll love yours too. Trust me, buy it!
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.