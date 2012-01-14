The influence of Apple's computers and gadgets is often over egged.

So we'd forgive you for coming over all sceptical at the suggestion that the latest generation of affordable PC monitors owes much to the fruit-themed outfit some simply love while others love to hate.

For sure, this new ViewSonic VP2365-LED 24-inch desktop screen doesn't look anything like Apple's slick and sensuous fare.

It's downright dowdy. But it does take a leaf out of Apple's definitive work on image quality. Specifically, ViewSonic has jumped on the IPS bandwagon.

IPS, or In-Plane Switching, is the LCD panel technology favoured by Apple in many of its recent computers and gadgets.

It's IPS that delivered the massive increase in colour quality and contrast the iPhone 4 offered compared with the 3GS. It's IPS that enabled the iPad to immediately raise the tablet industry's image-quality game. And it's IPS that ensures the iMac range offers the best screens in the all-in-one business.

Critically, where Apple goes, others follow. With Apple shifting millions of IPS-equipped products, punters are not only getting a taste for decent screen quality, they've an inkling what to ask for. IPS is beginning to enter the public consciousness.

That matters because just a few years ago most monitor companies had given up on offering high-quality LCD panels in mainstream monitors. IPS and other premium panel technologies, including PVA and MVA, cost more and punters weren't willing to pay. All that mattered was price and screen size. And that meant that cheap, ugly TN technology dominated.