Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 coming November 4

Microsoft gave us our first glimpse of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 at its E3 2019 presentation.

According Microsoft's Larry Hryb, the controller has been complete re-engineered for the ultimate performance. It will also be highly customisable, allowing you to tweak how it feels and behaves to suit your preferences, and will launch in 24 countries on November 4, 2019.

EOFY is here: snag a bargain with our list of the best tech deals!

See everything from the Microsoft E3 2019 keynote

See all the E3 2019 trailers

As with the previous Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 won't be cheap – with a price tag of $179.99 (around £140, AU$250).

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, re-engineered for ultimate performance, customization, and durability, launches in 24 countries on November 4, 2019 for $179.99 USD and is available for preorder today (I'll post a link when the pre-order goes live) pic.twitter.com/KWxSKZjECMJune 9, 2019

Xbox Two controller?

With Microsoft expected to reveal the Xbox Two at E3 2019, could the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 be the default controller for the new console, as well as an optional controller for the Xbox One?

Hopefully we won't have long to wait, but in the meantime check out the trailer below (yes, controllers now have trailers):