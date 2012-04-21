This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

HTC's 'One' range of Android smartphones represents the company's great hope of a 2012 financial comeback, and we've now reviewed all three models.

The HTC One V is the most affordable of the three, and you should check out our review if you're looking for a premium handset for a reasonable price.

Elsewhere it's been another exciting week in the world of cameras so do check out our cameras channel.

HTC One V review

Bringing impressive specs to a more entry-level friendly price point, the HTC One V is a smartphone that will help push user expectations of competitively priced handsets to a new level. Far from a beige device that will simply blend into the highly competitive crowd, the HTC One V features enough standout specs and impressively simple user interface characteristics to separate it from the throng of devices all vying for the same limited custom.

Although not perfect, the handset's 1GHz Qualcomm CPU keeps the device zipping through content at an impressive pace, with little lag when jumping between apps, menus and the selection of heavily skinned home screens.

Panasonic HC-V700 review

The Panasonic HC-V700 has some really stand out features to remind you that smartphones and small Sony Bloggie-style cameras can't do everything a bigger unit can. With its wide-angle lens, massive zoom and image stabilisation, it's easy to see the technological advantages of the HC-V700. Unfortunately, it proved to be only competent at actual image quality, and at £450, that inevitably knocks it down from being an essential purchase.

Nikon D800 review

It's great to find that the D800 isn't just a triumph of numbers, and that the 35.3Mp sensor actually delivers on its promise – capturing bags of detail. The surprise bonus is that noise is actually pretty well controlled and the dynamic range is very impressive.

For those interested in stepping up to a full-frame camera, the D800 represents a good investment. You get pretty much all of the best features of the D4 in a more compact and lighter body, with a much higher pixel count for just shy of half of the price.

Olympus OM-D review

Three years after making its first entrance into the compact system camera arena with the PEN E-P1, Olympus has gone back to its roots again to produce the OM-D, with its retro styling owed to its analogue predecessor.

Panasonic TZ30 review

The Panasonic Lumix TZ30 is quite an expensive compact camera, although when you take into account the raft of functions it starts to appear good value. Features are one thing, though - image quality is quite another. Although the Panasonic Lumix TZ30 is capable of capturing good pictures, we don't feel the camera's images match the high levels of performance it delivers elsewhere.

