We’ve now got an idea how much Intel’s monster 28-core processor will cost

Remember the hugely powerful 28-core processor Intel demonstrated at Computex earlier this year? Well, the launch of Intel’s Xeon W-3175X is imminent, and online retailers have already listed the CPU, indicating that the price will sit around the $4,000 (about AU$5,600) or £4,000 mark.

You weren’t expecting this particular piece of silicon to be cheap, were you? We certainly weren’t, and past speculation pointed to more like a $10,000 (about £8,000, AU$14,000) price tag.

So it seems that the Xeon W-3175X will be a little more attainable than previously thought. Although still extremely expensive, this is certainly a chip that can feasibly be slotted into a very high-end workstation PC, rather than purely being an enterprise or data center affair.

All this is assuming that the retailers in question have the correct price in these early product listings, but as Wccftech spotted, they seem to be pretty much in agreement that it will be around the four grand mark.

Kikatek has the Xeon W-3175X at $4,570 (about AU$6,400) or £4,050, with others pitching it at around the same level, or a few hundred bucks cheaper.

Speed plus cores

Remember that for the money you get a mighty 28 cores, but more to the point, these cores have a base clock of 3.1GHz, with (single-core) Turbo to 4.3GHz out of the box, and this Xeon can be overclocked.

Indeed, on the latter score, the Intel demo of the CPU at Computex showed this processor clocked up to 5GHz, which makes for an incredible powerhouse of a chip when you consider the amount of cores on tap. Granted, Intel did use a ridiculous industrial-strength cooling system to achieve this, but the point is any overclocker should be able to get good mileage out of the W-3175X.

The CPU is expected to be launched by Intel before the year is out, so with any luck, and given the fact that pricing is now online, we will see it pitch up in the next couple of weeks.