Apple TV adds 9Now app, now supports every Aussie catch up service

Finally able to boast all five free-to-air Australian catch up services, the Apple TV now supports the Nine Network’s on demand app, 9Now.

The 9Now is an ad-supported app that allows you to stream catch up content that’s already aired, as well as the Nine Network’s live television channels, 9, Gem, Go and Life.

9Now joins Apple TV’s previously available catch up apps ABC iview, SBS On Demand, TenPlay and Plus7.

Until now, the only streaming device that all five catch up services could only be found on together was the Telstra TV media player, with 9Now still unavailable on Chromecast, Xbox One, PS3, PS4 and Smart TVs.