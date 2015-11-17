SBS viewers demand Apple TV app, so it's coming in 2016

2016 is set to be a big year for multicultural broadcaster SBS. Hot off the back of launching its own dedicated Food channel, the broadcaster has today confirmed it will launch a new Apple TV app in 2016.

Not only that, but there will also be a new Chromecast support for SBS On Demand to accompany the shiny new Apple TV app, allowing all users to get the full SBS experience on the big screen.

This development will mean that SBS continues to extend its position as a leading digital broadcaster, with its On Demand service becoming available on 25 different platforms.

At this stage there's no word on whether the new Apple TV app will feature deep Siri integration, allowing users to find SBS content to watch using the platform's universal search function.

Room with an iview

While SBS has set its sights on a 2016 launch window for its catch up platform, the ABC is reportedly a bit closer to release.

According to a Mediaweek article yesterday discussing an increase in quality for the streaming service (though not to HD standards), Aunty has also confirmed it is working on an Apple TV iview app, but refused to discuss a launch window.

That said, ABC and SBS presenter Marc Fennell indicated on Twitter that the national broadcaster will launch "Before Xmas for Apple TV".

We've reached out to the ABC for confirmation on its plans for the Apple TV and will update when we hear more.