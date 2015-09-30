SBS injecting food into your eyeballs 24 hours a day with new digital channel

Australians love themselves some cooking shows. From Masterchef to My Kitchen Rules to Huey's cooking adventures, the art of turning raw ingredients into delectable dishes has a tendency to get Aussie mouths watering.

So it's not really all that surprising that Australia's Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has announced its plans to launch a 24 hour a day digital TV channel dedicated entirely to food.

In order to meet its cultural diversity charter, the channel will combine original SBS programming with some of the best cooking shows from around the world in order to celebrate diversity through food.

Now they're cooking with gas

SBS head honcho Michael Ebeid claimed in the announcement that the new food channel – which as yet down't have an official name – won't be a portal for reality TV shows like Master Chef though.

Destination Flavour, Rachel Khoo's Cooking Notebook, and the Luke Nguyen series will all feature prominently on the channel, but SBS is keen to emphasise the content will be very different to the commercial networks.

It's also not clear yet whether the content will make its way to SBS On Demand.

The SBS food channel is expected to begin broadcasting in November. It also won't require any changes to the current SBS channels, either in funding or programming.