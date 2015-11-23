Channel 10 plays on Telstra TV with launch of TenPlay app

When it comes to providing access to Australia’s leading SVOD and TV catch-up services, the Telstra TV is a robust little streaming box that has most, if not all, bases covered.

Though it’s still lacking ABC iView, the Telstra TV can officially cross TenPlay off the missing services list, as it’s available on the platform as of today.

With the addition of TenPlay, the Telstra TV will now be streaming to the most popular shows across the TEN, ELEVEN and ONE channels.

What’s Toadfish up to these days?

That means that Telstra TV owners will now be able to catch up on shows like MasterChef Australia, TBL Families, The Project 7pm, Mary: The Making Of A Princess, The 2015 ARIA Awards, Homeland, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife and Neighbours immediately.

Ten’s also got a big 2016 lineup that will be available to stream once it’s aired on TV, including shows like I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and its new companion show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Now (certainly sounds more urgent, doesn’t it?), as well as Shark Tank, MasterChef Australia, The Bachelor Australia, Offspring, Australian Survivor, Brock, Long Lost Family and The Wrong Girl.

TenPlay joins catch-up services 9Jumpin, Plus7 and SBS On Demand on the Telstra TV, as well as the SVOD services Netflix, Presto and Stan.