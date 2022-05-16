The Boys season 3 trailer teases the Supe-d up showdown of the century

Audio player loading…

The official trailer for The Boys season 3 has landed online – and it seems like we should prepare ourselves for the Supe-d up showdown of the century. Sorry, Marvel.

Released on Prime Video's various social media channels on Monday, May 16, the new teaser gives us our first look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Payback – the superhero team that he leads – in all of their action and gore-filled glory in The Boys' third season. Given the footage on show, too, The Seven and The Boys should be very wary of crossing Payback's path in the R-rated superhero Prime Video series. Although, the trailer suggests that Homelander and Billy Butcher will be able to more than hold their own, with the duo mirroring each other more and more with each passing season.

Check out the new trailer below:

There's a lot to unpack from the latest trailer. After the season 2 finale, it's clear that Homelander is ready to unleash "the real me", which is code for "I'm taking no prisoners anymore". Should Starlight and company be worried? Yes.

Meanwhile, it seems that The Boys season 3 has taken some creative liberties with Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's source material. The compound V-esque substance – which gives Billy his own powers – only grants temporary abilities to those who inject (or ingest) it. That's a marked departure from the graphic novel series, where Billy, Hughie and company received permanent superpowers after they take Compound V. Regardless, expect Billy to go on his own rampage, picking up B-list Supes as he goes.

There's plenty more where that came from, too. We get another sneak peak at Frenchie and Kimiko's surreal musical-inspired sequence, lots of flashbacks to Payback's Vietnam War-era escapades, plenty of infighting among The Boys and The Seven respectively, and the drawing of new battle lines as each group looks to usurp the other. You best prepare yourself for the show's best entry yet, then.

Fans had been gearing up for a new trailer to drop, what with The Boys' official Twitter account confirming (on Friday, May 13) that one would arrive on May 16. A new poster for The Boys season 3 accompanied the trailer's release date announcement, following in the footsteps of a new one-sheet, which teased a superpowered makeover for Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, before the first trailer's arrival in mid-March.

Check out The Boys season 3's new poster below.

This may or may not make more sense when we drop the trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/g3O2gHI3OEMay 13, 2022 See more

The new trailer follows the release of two teasers – released in January and March – that hinted at the hyperviolence, sex and comedy-fuelled antics, and dark, thematic undercurrents to come in the show's next outing. Clearly, showrunner Eric Kripke and everyone involved in the live-action adaptation are pushing the boundaries of The Boys' TV series far beyond what most (if not all) other shows would.

The Boys season 3 will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, June 3. The season's first three episodes will debut on Amazon's streaming service on release day, with its other five entries releasing weekly after that until the season finale lands on Friday, July 8. Consider us excited.