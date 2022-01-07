Finally, The Boys season 3 has an official release date

Audio player loading…

After what feels like an eternity, The Boys season 3 has finally been given an official release date: June 3, 2022.

Amazon Studios' TV adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's beloved graphic novels, which has received with critical acclaim for its two seasons so far, will return to our screens in the summer. So The Boys (and The Supes) will truly be back in town very soon.

To celebrate The Boys season 3's release date announcement, Amazon released a very brief teaser trailer alongside its confirmed launch date. The teaser for the Amazon Prime TV show's latest entry doesn't give much away, mind you – but, either way, you can watch the teaser below:

The Boys season 3's first teaser merely shows Anthony Starr's Homelander and Erin Moriarty's Starlight being photographed together in The Seven's main headquarters. However, Homelander looks increasingly deranged and solemn as the photographers' cameras flash all around him, hinting at where his head may potentially be in the show's next instalment.

While we wait for more details on the third season's official plot synopsis, we do know that every member of the show's main cast will return. As well as Starr and Moriarty, The Boys season 3 will see the likes of Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid's Hughie, and Dominique McElligott's Queen Maeve return for more R-rated action, satirical and comedy capers and surprisingly poignant story beats.

The main cast are joined by plenty of new faces this time around, too. Supernatural's Jensen Ackles is on board as Soldier Boy, another Supe antagonist. Meanwhile, other newcomers include The Walking Dead alumnus Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess who, alongside Soldier Boy, will form another world famous Supe group known as Payback.

Helmed once more by seasons 1 and 2 showrunner Eric Kripke, alongside executive producers including Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Boys season 3 will launch exclusively on June 3, 2022.

The first three episodes will launch simultaneously on that date, with subsequent episodes set to arrive weekly after that point, including the season 3 finale, which will land on July 8.