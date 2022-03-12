The Boys season 3 trailer delivers Supe-d up smackdowns and riotous reveals

Audio player loading…

The Boys season 3 trailer has officially landed online – and, to paraphrase Billy Butcher, it looks absolutely diabolical.

Arriving two months after a brief teaser (which revealed its release date, no less) was released ahead of the Prime Video show's return, the official trailer gives us our first proper look ahead of the series' return.

Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, Payback – the Supe team he leads – and plenty of sex, surreal moments, and gratuitous (and shocking) violence are all on offer. Oh, and yes, it seems that Billy Butcher does inject himself with Compound V and acquire heat vision superpowers. Go figure. All in all, it could be the TV series' best entry yet.

Watch the official trailer for The Boys season 3 below:

Unsurprisingly, The Boys' main cast are all back for its third season. That includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hugh 'Hughie' Campbell, Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, and Antony Starr as John/Homelander.

Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Karen Fukahara (Kimiko/The Female), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Dominique McElligott (Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Chace Crawford (Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep), and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) are also returning. Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) has been bumped to a series regular, too.

The 13-strong main cast are joined by Ackles, Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston Villenueva, and Nick Wechsler for the show's next outing. This quintet will make up the five members of Payback, the second most popular superhero group after The Seven.

For more content concerning The Boys, check out a new poster that dropped on March 11, which hints at a major storyline from the comics making its way into the TV adaptation. While you're here, read our spoiler-free review on The Boys' animated anthology spin-off series, aka Diabolical. And check out our exclusive chat with Diabolical showrunner Simon Racioppa to find out how the eight-part series links back to the The Boys' main show.

The Boys season 3 will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, June 3. The first three episodes will be available to stream on that date, with episodic releases in the five weeks that follow. The season finale will debut on Friday, July 8.