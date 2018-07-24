The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

If the Samsung Galaxy S8 feels a little too small, and even the S8 Plus won't cut it for you, perhaps this dazzling mammoth of a device can satiate your desire for a handheld monolith. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is here.
The Note 8 is the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which launched in 2016 and was recalled (for the first time) within only a month due to its battery catching fire. Many of the Note 7's desirable traits have carried over to this release — the phablet form factor with a larger screen (6.3-inch), some beefier internal specs, the inclusion of an S-Pen stylus — but here's hoping Samsung have left the battery issues behind. You can check out our Note 8 review here.
If this sounds like your dream handset, then you've come to the right page. Here, we've collected all the best plans and deals on the Note 8 from all the major carriers. Whether you're after big data or budget options, or the best overall value, we've sniffed them out.
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plans
Best budget and overall value plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $95 pm
Optus is technically offering a cheaper plan at $88pm, but bumping that up to $95 each month will do some wondrous things for you. Instead of 3GB of data, you'll get 25GB, and you'll score unlimited international calls along with the host of Optus extras such as data-free music streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio. Total cost over 24 months is $2,280
Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 105GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $105 pm
It's very easy to get upsold with the Galaxy Note 8 from Optus at the moment, and depending what you're after, it's mostly going to be worth it. An incredible 105GB data limit, unlimited international calls, 4GB roaming data, and all the Optus extras make this plan very enticing, especially considering how little more you'd spend when compared with the cheapest ($88) plan. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plan for each carrier
Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 60GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $139 pm
Telstra isn't as competitive with Android device plans at the moment, opting to offer more bang-for-buck with Apple's latest flagships, but if you're deadset on the coverage and extras on offer, this is the best Telstra plan for a Note 8. You'll get 60GB of data, unlimited international calls and texts, 2GB of roaming data, and a 24-month subscription to two Foxtel Now Starter Packs. Like Vodafone below, you'll also only have your download speed reduced (to 1.5Mbps) when going over your 60GB cap instead of paying per GB. Total cost over 24 months is $3,336
Best Vodafone plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 80GB data | 2,000 international minutes | $110.29 pm
Although not as enticing as other plans as far as value is concerned, you can leave this Vodafone contract on any given month and just pay out the remaining value of your handset. You can also go over the 80GB data limit and, instead of paying per GB, have your download speed reduced to 1.5Mbps. Total cost over 24 months is $2,646.96
