The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

If the Samsung Galaxy S8 feels a little too small, and even the S8 Plus won't cut it for you, perhaps this dazzling mammoth of a device can satiate your desire for a handheld monolith. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is here.

The Note 8 is the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which launched in 2016 and was recalled (for the first time) within only a month due to its battery catching fire. Many of the Note 7's desirable traits have carried over to this release — the phablet form factor with a larger screen (6.3-inch), some beefier internal specs, the inclusion of an S-Pen stylus — but here's hoping Samsung have left the battery issues behind. You can check out our Note 8 review here.

If this sounds like your dream handset, then you've come to the right page. Here, we've collected all the best plans and deals on the Note 8 from all the major carriers. Whether you're after big data or budget options, or the best overall value, we've sniffed them out.

See also: Galaxy S8 Plus deals | iPhone 8 Plus deals

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plans

Best budget and overall value plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $95 pm Optus is technically offering a cheaper plan at $88pm, but bumping that up to $95 each month will do some wondrous things for you. Instead of 3GB of data, you'll get 25GB, and you'll score unlimited international calls along with the host of Optus extras such as data-free music streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio. Total cost over 24 months is $2,280

View Deal

Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 105GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $105 pm It's very easy to get upsold with the Galaxy Note 8 from Optus at the moment, and depending what you're after, it's mostly going to be worth it. An incredible 105GB data limit, unlimited international calls, 4GB roaming data, and all the Optus extras make this plan very enticing, especially considering how little more you'd spend when compared with the cheapest ($88) plan. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520

View Deal

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 6 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 1 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $88 /mth Min. total cost $2,112 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 2 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $90 /mth Min. total cost $2,160 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 3 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 25GB data Data: 20GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $95 /mth Min. total cost $2,280 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 4 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 105GB data Data: 100GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $105 /mth Min. total cost $2,520 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Unlimited standard international roaming calls + 4GB roaming data (for use in Zone 1 countries) Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 5 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 45GB data Data: 40GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $105 /mth Min. total cost $2,520 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Unlimited standard international roaming calls + 2GB roaming data (for use in Zone 1 countries) Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 6 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 205GB data Data: 200GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $145 /mth Min. total cost $3,480 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Unlimited standard international roaming calls + 6GB roaming data (for use in Zone 1 countries) Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Learn More

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 60GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $139 pm Telstra isn't as competitive with Android device plans at the moment, opting to offer more bang-for-buck with Apple's latest flagships, but if you're deadset on the coverage and extras on offer, this is the best Telstra plan for a Note 8. You'll get 60GB of data, unlimited international calls and texts, 2GB of roaming data, and a 24-month subscription to two Foxtel Now Starter Packs. Like Vodafone below, you'll also only have your download speed reduced (to 1.5Mbps) when going over your 60GB cap instead of paying per GB. Total cost over 24 months is $3,336

View Deal

Best Optus plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $95 pm Optus is technically offering a cheaper plan at $88pm, but bumping that up to $95 each month will do some wondrous things for you. Instead of 3GB of data, you'll get 25GB, and you'll score unlimited international calls along with the host of Optus extras such as data-free music streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio. Total cost over 24 months is $2,280

View Deal